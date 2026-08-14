Donovan Olugbode, Caleb Goodie Talk Mizzou's Receiver Room

Of the six Missouri wideouts to catch multiple passes in 2025, sophomore Donovan Olugbode is the only one still donning black and gold in 2026.

The former four-star prospect in the class of 2025 had a stellar freshman season, logging 30 receptions for 401 yards — both of which ranked top-two on the team — and two touchdowns. While catching just over a couple-dozen balls, he caught the eyes of thousands, making eye-popping catches week after week and flashing his potential as a future star wideout in the Southeastern Conference.

With veterans like Kevin Coleman, Marquis Johnson and Josh Manning out of the room, it's now up to Olugbode to be the pillar returner and potential top receiver at Missouri, a different role than he was tasked with throughout much of 2025. His usage could see quite the increase, now that he enters the season stamped rather than earning it throughout.

"I'm just going to go out there, stay ready, and be open to every opportunity I'm given," Olugbode said. "The ball comes my way, I’ll make a play.”

He's not alone in the receiver room, though — Missouri brought in four transfers, two of which seem to have a good chance to start alongside Olugbode. The first is Caleb Goodie, a senior transfer from Cincinatti with blazing speed and the ability to stretch the field. He's among the fastest players in the nation and will be of great use to both quarterback Austin Simmons and Olugbode.

"His speed helps offense a lot," Olugbode said of Goodie. "Just being able to get him downfield, fast guy, good hands."

Goodie was clocked with an on-field speed of 22.4 mph by Telemetry Sport in 2024. However, EA's College Football 27 video game has Goodie's speed rated as a 92, which he thinks should be a "95-plus, at least."

The second big-time transfer is Cayden Lee, a senior from Ole Miss who's started in the slot for the Rebels the last two seasons and racked up 1,509 receiving yards and five touchdowns since his 2024 breakout campaign. Olugbode may have best jump-ball ability, and Goodie may be the fastest, but Lee may have the most valuable prior experience, having been a starter on an Ole Miss squad that reached the Colle

"(He's) been in the SEC before, so it's definitely helping our receiver room a lot," Goodie said. "Just having another vet in there and knowing what it takes.

"We know adversity when it comes, just getting used to it, just trusting (Lee, Simmons)."

Missouri will begin its season with a home game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff Sept. 3. Conference play will begin with a road game against Mississippi State Sept. 26., and Lee's return to Ole Miss will be marked with an Oct. 17 game in Oxford, Mississippi.

The aforementioned trio of wideouts will each be crucial to the success of Missouri's new-look offense.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.