Drinkwitz Explains Mizzou's Surprising Fake-Punt Decision
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Eli Drinkwitz believes No. 14 Missouri's loss to No. 8 Alabama boiled down to the fact that Missouri shot itself in the foot too many times in the biggest moments.
"Ultimately, we just had too many critical mistakes in critical situations to win," Drinkwitz said after the loss.
One of the most critical situations was a fourth-down late in the game where Missouri called a fake punt.
Trailing 20-17, Missouri faced a fourth-and-4 from its own 37 with just over seven minutes on the clock.
On its surface, simply wanting to attempt to convert the down is a decision that has plenty of validity. But taking it out of the hands of the offense by running a fake punt was a much bolder call that came from Drinkwitz.
The snap went directly to running back Jamal Roberts, who ran toward the left sideline before being stuffed right ahead of the line to gain.
"It was my decision," Drinkwitz said. "They put their punt return defense out there. We thought we could get 4 yards out there, snapped it to one of the best running backs in the country, and ended up just getting a yard short."
After the turnover on downs, Alabama took over just 40 yards out from the end zone, taking eight plays to work itself down the field and take a 27-17 lead with 3:16 remaining.
The Crimson Tide's touchdown came on a fourth-down attempt of their own, with quarterback Ty Simpson connecting with running back Daniel Hill on a one-yard touchdown pass. That touchdown was set up by a fourth-down conversion earlier in the drive where Simpson completed a 29-yard pass in a tight window on a fourth-and-8.
The conversion of third and fourth downs was a key separator all game between Missouri and Alabama. The Tigers converted just 3 of their 13 attempts on those downs. The Crimson Tide converted 9 of 18 of theirs, including all three of their fourth-down attempts.
The defense's inability to stop Alabama on third and fourth downs is another reason why Drinkwitz felt the risky fake-punt call made sense.
"We didn't get off the field on (defensive) fourth downs, and didn't stay on the field on (offensive) third downs," Drinkwitz said, throwing his hands up in the air. "You're gonna lose the game.
Ultimately, Missouri still did enough to give itself a chance to win the game, even after the touchdown that followed the failed fake punt. After going down 10 points, Missouri put together a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in just 1:37 of play.
With all three timeouts still at its disposal, Missouri's defense forced a three-and-out from the Alabama defense, giving the Tigers offense a chance to win the game with 1:11 remaining. But those hopes ended after quarterback Beau Pribula threw an interception on a third-and-10.
"We just didn't get it done today," Drinkwitz said. "Not going to assign blame to anybody other than the head football coach."