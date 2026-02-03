Drinkwitz Reacts to Malzahn Retirement: The Buzz

Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz took his first coaching role as an offensive assistant for Springdale High School in Arkansas in 2004. There, Drinkwitz coached under his mentor, Gus Malzahn, who announced his retirement in a letter posted on social media on Monday after 35 years in coaching.

In Malzahn's retirement letter, he thanked all the coaches with whom he had the opportunity to work over the years. Many of whom he considers lifelong friends. Drinkwitz responded to Malzahn's social media post, writing, "Thank you for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime! You represented what it means to be called a "Coach".

Drinkwitz is one of many current college head coaches stemming from the Malzahn coaching tree, including Florida State's Mike Norvell, Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham, and Rhett Lashlee of SMU.

After Malzahn departed Sprindale in 2005, Drinkwitz remained at the high school level until 2009. By then, Malzahn had been named the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Auburn Tigers. Entering the 2010 season, Malzahn welcomed Drinkwitz to the Tigers' coaching staff as a quality control coach.

As part of the Auburn staff for two years alongside Malzahn until 2011, Drinkwitz reached the pinnacle of the sport with the Tigers, hoisting the 2011 BCS National Championship trophy. The two offensive-minded coaches helped establish Auburn as one of the best scoring attacks in college football. The Tigers went 14-0 on the season, while quarterback Cam Newton claimed the Heisman trophy as the nation's best player.

Drinkwitz closed off his message by encouraging Malzahn to continue using his influence in a positive way. "See you soon and I’ll have the coffee ready," Drinkwitz said.

Missouir's four star wide reciever target, Lawrence Britt liked a social media post suggesting he is expected to sign with the Tigers. Britt visited Columbia this past weekend.

Going to go out on a limb and say this is a pretty good sign for #Mizzou’s chances of landing Lawrence Britt. pic.twitter.com/LuQ9ibMarF — Killian Wright (@KillianMWright) February 3, 2026

Missouri gymnastics ranks as the No. 7 team in the latest Road to Nationals rankings. The Tigers have held the same position since Week 2. They kicked off the season ranked at No. 2 in the opening week, their highest position of the season.

A busy weekend slate for Missouri athletics sees track and field, gymnastics, tennis and womens basketball each competing in Columbia.

"I love sugar. Ten Twinkies and I'm energized.” Derrick Chievous

