Drinkwitz Slots in Versatile Offensive Lineman to Create Competition
The No. 19 Missouri Tigers haven't neccesarily had issues on its offensive line, but head coach Eli Drinkwitz has opened up spots on the front line for competition. The one man competing for the job is fifth year swiss army knife Mitchell Walters.
The Tigers, as a unit, have allowed only eight sacks the entire season, six of which came against the Texas A&M Aggies on the road. The need for competition, however, still looms.
“We just feel like, from an offensive line standpoint, we got to create competition to get the best,” Drinkwitz said.
Walters has the capability to play multiple positions on the offensive line. Against the UMass Minutemen, Walters split snaps with this seasons starting left guard, Sophomore Cayden Green. This happened for the first time this season, but Green excelled when faced with the task.
“Cayden [Green] rotated and ended up grading the highest and was made offensive lineman of the game, so he responded well to the challenge,” Drinkwitz said.
Walters is a versatile player who can play different positions on the Tigers offensive front. His versatility is what makes him valuable to the line.
“Mitch [Walters] can really play three positions for us,” Drinkwitz said. “He can play right guard, and rotates with Cam [Johnson], he can play left guard, he play right tackle. So he provides a really a lot of position flexibility.”
He's stepped into the role of starting right guard Cam'Ron Johnson multiple times in short spurts so far this season. He's also took small spurts of snaps for right tackle Armand Membou.
Walters has played on 162 snaps the entire season according to Pro Football Focus, more than any other reserve offensive lineman. Of those, he's only played 10 at left guard. He's spent most of his time at right guard, with 83 snaps there. Walters' has also slotted in the right tackle spot for 53 snaps.
The veteran stands at 6-foot-8, 331-pounds for the Tigers. A Saint Louis, Mo. native, Walters is a powerful presence. He also moves well for such a towering presence. His being with the team for five years has also allowed him to see and play a lot of football.
“He's a big body who's played a ton of football in this league,” Drinkwitz said. “He gets great movement at the line of scrimmage.”
He's only committed one penalty to date and starters like Green and Johnson have committed some of the most on the team. Walters splitting snaps with Green, a true sophomore, proves a great learning experience for both. Green is extremely talented but inexperienced and Walters is a veteran leader, but did not have the same high-level talent rating out of high school.
The number of snaps each will play going forward remains unknown, but indicators from Drinkwitz say the two could be in competition for the forseeable future.
Read More Missouri Tigers News:
Injuries to Jacobs, Moore Open up Playing Time for Younger Talent
Mizzou Loses Two Defensive Players to Season-Ending Injuries
Bowl Projections for Mizzou Football Ahead of Week 8