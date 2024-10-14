Bowl Projections for Mizzou Football Ahead of Week 8
Bouncing back after a poor defeat on the road, the No. 19 Missouri Tigers picked up a 45-3 win over the UMass Minutemen. With other SEC teams dropping games in Week 7 and others looking vulnerable, the Tigers still aren't out of the playoff picture. They will, however, need to win the rest of their games for that security.
The Tigers had the easiest win of Week 7, with teams like Alabama, LSU and Tennessee avoiding losses. LSU defeated Ole Miss in overtime thanks to a connection between Garrett Nussmeier and Kyren Lacy. The No. 1 team in the country, the Texas Longhorns, looked like the best team in the country against the formerly ranked Oklahoma Sooners.
Majority of the projections placed the Tigers in the same spots they were last week, minus a few. They are still a far distance out of the College Football Playoff, but if they can start stacking wins, might see a rise up.
Here's where the Tigers stand in postseason projections looking ahead approaching the halfway point of the college football season.
CBS Sports Projection:
Citrus Bowl vs. Michigan in Orlando, Florida
December 31, 2025
College Football News Projection:
ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Iowa in Tampa, Florida
December 31, 2024
Action Network Projection:
Music City Bowl vs. Michigan in Nashville, Tennessee
December 30, 2024
247Sports Projection:
Gator Bowl vs. SMU in Jacksonville, Florida
January 2, 2025
Athlon Sports Projection:
Music City Bow vs. Illinois in Nashville, Tennessee
December 30, 2024
