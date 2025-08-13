DT Bralen Henderson Tackling Mizzou Challenges with Chip on his Shoulder'
Ohio transfer and current Missouri defensive tackle Bralen Henderson wasn't always the big, physical defensive presence that he is now.
At one point at Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, he didn't even know where his true position was. His size was either higher or lower for positions that his coaches wanted him to play, leaving him in an uncomfortable grey area for his football future.
Since he joined the Ohio Bobcats in 2021, he's been locked in at the defensive tackle spot. Despite his apparent lack of size for the defensive line, it's a position he's become comfortable with. Henderson was all over the map positionally in high school before landing at Ohio.
"I played quarterback, running back, offensive line, all types of things," Henderson said Tuesday. "I kind of was always a team player, and kind of just filled the roles that the team needed. But it was always, maybe you're too big for this or you're too small for this position, things like that."
A common complaint about what Henderson brings to the table is that he's too small. Standing at 6-foot-2, 293-pounds, he doesn't exactly have the most overbearing size for an interior lineman, but it allows him to focus more on using his speed and attacking the quarterback.
In high school, his coaches and people around him told him he was too big to play certain positions. He's dealt with issues like this throughout his entire football career, but he's managed it as well as he possibly could.
"Everybody told me I was too big to be a running back," Henderson said. "Now I'm too small to be a defensive lineman. When I got to college, I was 235 [pounds]. So kind of just keeping that in my mind and knowing that it's God's plan, so let's take it one step at a time, but definitely have a chip on my shoulder."
"I started last year, every game prior to Ohio. So, of course, I would love to start here," Henderson said. "But at the end of the day, we're all going to contribute to hit our goal."
One player that Henderson managed to look up to was former Pittsburgh Panthers and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Donald, one of the most decorated and impressive defensive linemen in the history of the NFL, was only 6-foot-1, 280-pounds.
Henderson, a Pittsburgh of native, was around at the perfect time to watch Donald thrive in college.
"I watched Aaron Donald play," Henderson said. "I was blessed to be from Pittsburgh and hear about him. So kind of just watching a guy like him play, and kind of like growing up and watching Pitt football."
Determining his natural position in high school wasn't the only time he was slighted during that time. Henderson was not highly ranked in the class of 2021 by any means. 247Sports gave him a three-star ranking, naming him the No. 249 defensive lineman and No. 44 in Pennsylvania.
Out of high school, Henderson held offers from Army, Brown, Colgate, Dartmouth, Furman, Princeton and Villanova. Ohio was arguably the best of the bunch.
"Out of high school, I wasn't heavily recruited, if you look it up," Henderson said. "I've always had a chip on my shoulder. I've always had to prove myself."
As far as Henderson's time in Missouri goes, he's had a good time adjusting to their system and pace of play. It hasn't exactly been easy, but he's had some help.
Henderson's teammates and coaches, especially defensive tackles coach David Blackwell, have aided in the Ohio transfer getting acclimated to how things operate in Columbia. Many of those things are just small details, but they'll be ones that help him get onto the field.
"[As] soon as I got in, coach Blackwell and the guys in the room really harped on me, learning the playbook, learning to play speed, being quicker, getting down my stance, things that nature," Henderson said. "So I've been adjusting well."
Since making the jump from the Mid-American Conference to the SEC, there have been some bumps in the road. Everything about working out, preparing and practicing with the Tigers has been more of a challenge compared to the MAC.
"I played a lot of ball, so I would say, I think the intensity here is definitely a little bit harder," Henderson said. "I like to be a student of the game, so kind of just trying to learn as quickly as possible."
The Pittsburgh native's mentality when it comes to attacking football is one that got him to where he is now. Without those people questioning him, he may have never established the work ethic he now has to be an SEC-level defensive lineman.