Early Defensive Transfer Portal Prospects Mizzou Should Consider: The Buzz

Watch the video above as Missouri on SI football reporter Michael Stamps goes position-by-position breaking down a few early transfer portal entrants the Tigers could pursue on the defensive side of the ball.

The Missouri Tigers are going to have to dip into the transfer portal at various positions on their roster once the portal floodgates open on Jan. 2. There are going to be holes at various spots, but the ways in which head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff replenish those on defense will be interesting to monitor.



Here's a look at a few players the Tigers should opt to look at once the portal is open.

EDGE: Tobi Osunsamni, Junior, Kansas State

Nov 11, 2023; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears defensive lineman Prince Ugoh (57) is tackled by Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Tobi Osunsanmi (44) during a kick-off return in the second quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Osunsanmi was a productive depth piece on the defensive line for the Wildcats this season, finishing with 20 total tackles and four sacks, along with a fumble recovery. He's been productive every year he was with the Wildcats as well, going for 19 total tackles and 3.5 sacks last season and nine tackles and a sack the year prior.



The junior pass rusher is a native of Wichita, Kansas. He was an underrecruited three-star prospect in the class of 2022, with the Wildcats being one of two power conference offers. Because of his in-state ties, it wouldn't be surprising if the Kansas Jayhawks come calling.

DT: Michai Boireau, Sophomore, Florida and Ian Geffrard, Sophomore, Arkansas

Florida defensive tackle Michai Boireau (93) grabbed an interception sealing Florida’s win over Mississippi State during the second half an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 18, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers and their staff have a tradition of staying within the SEC to add interior defensive linemen, making Boireau and Geffrard very possible options. Boireau recorded 20 total tackles and two sacks this season as a sophomore for the Gators. Standing at 6-foot-5, 349-pounds, Boireau would add a massive run-stuffing presence with upside as a pass rusher.



Somehow, Geffrard is even bigger than Boireau. He's 6-foot-5, 389-pounds and emerged as an impactful run defender as the season progressed for the Razorbacks. He finished the year with 25 total tackles and a pass deflection, having yet to unlock his potential as a pass rusher.



The size both of these players would bring to the room would complement Marquis Gracial and Jalen Marshall well. One of those four would have to be a starter, however, meaning a large jump would need to be taken.

ILB: Austin Romaine, Junior, Kansas State

Oct 11, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs tight end DJ Rogers (0) is tackled by Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Austin Romaine (45) during the second quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Romaine grew up just a few hours away from Columbia in Hillsboro, Missouri and a homecoming would make perfect sense. He wasn't recruited by the Tigers out of high school, but he was a low-ranked three-star prospect and the Wildcats were one of seven college offers he received.



The Kansas State scouting department struck gold with Romaine as he emerged as a key piece of the defense. Over three seasons, he recorded 184 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. His most productive season was a year ago as a sophomore, recording 96 tackles and two sacks.



With the future of Josiah Trotter and the NFL in the balance, Romaine could quickly become an appealing option. He could produce right away and make it so Nicholas Rodriguez and Jeremiah Beasley didn't have to be immediate contributors.

CB: Jay Crawford, Sophomore, Auburn and Jaquez White, Junior, Troy

Oct 18, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cornerback Jay Crawford (23) breaks up a pass intended for Missouri Tigers wide receiver Marquis Johnson (2) during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Crawford may not have the stats that jump out on paper, but he was a shutdown corner for Auburn this season. He recorded 15 tackles, an interception and four deflections as a true sophomore, but it's pretty clear that offenses just didn't want to throw the ball his way. Crawford will command top-tier portal attention from the best schools in the country, but Missouri should make landing him a priority, if possible.



White is a more realistic option for the Tigers and could easily be a key depth player. He posted 67 tackles and three interceptions for Troy this season, making his mark as the team's best coverage player.

S: Jordan Castell, Junior, Florida

Georgia Bulldogs running back Cash Jones (32) rushes for yards against Florida Gators defensive back Jordan Castell (14) during the second quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia held off Florida 24-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Castell is going to be a highly-demanded defensive back in this year's portal cycle, but the Tigers should make him a priority. He has a balanced skillset as both a run-defender and coverage safety, with the size, range and speed to match it.



He recorded 54 tackles and two interceptions this season, having notched the 50-tackle mark every year of his career. He has the production to match passing the eye test and could be a Day 1 starter for Missouri, if this became real.

Missouri football celebrated the holiday season with an impromptu light show at Faurot Field:

Decorated Memorial Stadium with holiday lights this year!🎄🎁#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/EZ1qZD0cgM — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) December 23, 2025

Missouri women's basketball is boasting one of the best offenses in the country in the first year of the Kellie Harper era.

In case you missed it, former Missouri wide receiver Marquis Johnson made a formal announcement of his transfer on social media.

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

"Missouri was a place where I felt comfortable. I'm not scared of a lot of things, but the one thing I don't enjoy very much is change. The fact I was making such a big change, I was definitely worried." Jeremy Maclin on leaving Mizzou early

