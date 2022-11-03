Early Leads For Missouri Let DE Isaiah McGuire and Tigers Play Free

The Missouri Tigers will go into this weekend's game against Kentucky with a two-game win streak after taking down Vanderbilt and South Carolina in their last pair of games. This Saturday marks the first instance where the Tigers will be defending a winning streak longer than one and it feels like Mizzou is starting to put things together late in the season.

In last Saturday's 23-10 win over South Carolina, the Tigers jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first half and they never looked back. That first half was the most impressive offensive performance they've had against the real competition this year. Mizzou scored touchdowns on its first two drives against the Gamecocks, which seemed to slingshot them into cruise control.

The defense, as usual, was outstanding for the full 60 minutes, holding the Gamecocks to just ten points and 203 total yards in the SEC showdown. Defensive end Isaiah McGuire, who led the front seven in that game, said that the Tigers' fast start allowed them to play under less stress.

"It's a good feeling. It's a really good feeling," said McGuire of playing with a lead. "I feel like it takes a lot of unnecessary pressure off of people. It just lets them more free and more aggressive...I really like it a lot. Hopefully, we can keep that up."

The senior played as big a part as anyone in that early lead, as the Tigers stifled South Carolina's offense for nearly the entire first half. McGuire came up with two sacks in the game along with five total tackles. The defense, though, has played above expectations all year long. It's been the offense that's struggled this fall, but that wasn't the case last Saturday.

Missouri finished the game with more plays, yards, first downs, third down conversions, and time of possession than South Carolina. The Tigers also managed to go the length of the game without a single turnover, which has typically been a thorn in their side. It was a welcome relief for Mizzou fans who have gotten used to their team playing from behind recently.

Now, McGuire and the Tigers have turned their attention to Kentucky, who they'll host this coming weekend. The Wildcats were once a top-25 team this fall, but have come back to earth after some tough losses. Their quarterback, Will Levis, is considered a top draft prospect, so Mizzou's defenders will have their hands full containing the Wildcat offense.

McGuire acknowledged Kentucky's talent, but when asked about the upcoming conference clash he let a smile slip through before he gave his answer. The veteran kept it short and sweet.

"I'm just excited for Saturday. I'll just say that."

