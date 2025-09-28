Eli Drinkwitz Evaluates Beau Pribula Through 5 Games
Headed into the bye week, head coach Eli Drinkwitz is glad his No. 20 Missouri team has things to work on. Quarterback Beau Pribula is no exception.
"It's good to be undefeated with things to improve on," Drinkwitz said after a win over UMass in Week 5.
In many ways, Pribula was succesful against UMass. He completed 26 of his 29 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown. He even broke a program record by completing 21 consecutive passes in a single game.
Missouri's passing attack against UMass wasn't all that agressive — Pribula didn't attempt a single pass over 20 yards. The Tigers were content with taking what the UMass defense gave them, with the Minutemen secondary playing backed up in order to prevent the deep pass.
But Pribula's ball placement continued to be reliable. His best pass of the day came on a 20-yard completion to running back Tavorus Jones in the third quarter, zipping it behind a defender's head into the hands of Jones.
"I think he does a really good job with his accuracy," Drinkwitz said.
But Saturday's performance was also a reminder of where Pribula needs to improve in for the rest of the season. He needs to pair that accuracy with better decision making. Not only of where to throw the ball, but also when to throw the ball away instead of taking a sack.
He was sacked four times against UMass, which Drinkwitz partly places on Pribula stepping up too far in the pocket.
"I think our pocket climbing is an issue right now," Drinkwitz said. "There's still some maturing and growing in pocket understanding."
Pribula was stepping up to avoid a sack on Missouri's second drive of the game, but instead, his pass ended up right in the hands of UMass linebacker Timmy Hinspeter, who returned it 63 yards to Missouri's 21-yard line.
The pass was tipped as it came out of Pribula's hands. Once he stepped to his left, he had to quickly force the pass.
"The pick was a tipped ball because we (Pribula) climbed too far in the pocket," Drinkwitz said. "Every snap at quarterback is an opportunity to learn, and I think he's doing a really good job of managing the game. Not getting too high, too low, and keep working."
After the game against Kansas, Drinkwitz called out Pribula for being "jittery" in the pocket. He attributes that excessive movement to wanting to be the hero on every play.
"You don't have to be Superman every play; throw the ball away," Drinkwitz said. "I think that's part of maturing. As a quarterback, you want to make every play. Throwing the ball away is a good play."
Missouri's offensive line hasn't been perfect in pass protection either. Constant pressure obviously doesn't help a quarterback settle in.
But Week 5 was the third-straight game where Pribula threw an interception. Outside of those three, he's had multiple close calls that were either dropped, or just missed by a defender.
Drinkwitz is hoping Pribula can be more sound in his decision-making process.
"We (Pribula has) gotta learn to be disciplined," Drinkwitz said, "and sometimes, the best play is to throw the ball away."