Eli Drinkwitz Explains Decision to Split Snaps at Right Guard
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri's win over Louisiana was never really in question. That was pretty clear once the first quarter had finished and the Tigers were ahead by 14 points.
They went on to win 52-10 while improving to 3-0, but changes on the Missouri offensive line may have gone unnoticed in the routing of the Ragin' Cajuns. At the right guard position, starter Curtis Peagler was alternating with junior center Tristan Wilson.
Peagler is by far the most inexperienced player on Missouri's starting offensive line unit and Wilson has been a heavily-relied-on reserve at multiple positions.
According to head coach Eli Drinkwitz, a lot of that decision stems from fall camp. Most of Wilson's snaps in past seasons as a Tiger have come at the guard position and though he was forced into the center spot, he's more than capable of playing at right guard.
"Tristan really kind of got put behind the eight ball because Connor [Tollison] wasn't full speed, and then Connor got dinged up, so he had to slide to center," Drinkwitz said following the win. "But it truly was a competition."
Tollison's injury did shift the depth on the Tiger offensive front, which did aid in Peagler getting a chance to earn a starting role. Since Wilson didn't naturally get some of those guard reps during fall camp, there may be room for some competition there.
"We just felt like there's some there's some meat left on that bone as far as improvement," Drinkwitz said.
READ: Mizzou Offense Crushes Louisiana Defense En Route to Monster Victory
Depth has always been something Drinkwitz and the Tigers hammer down, especially on the offensive line. Wilson himself was a rotational depth piece last year for the Tigers and at the bare minimum, will continue in that role for the rest of the season.
"You're going to need more guys than just five," Drinkwitz said. "So let's start rotating those guys and see if we can create some depth and competition."
Peagler, Wilson and the rest of the starting unit across both sides of the ball didn't need to touch the field for most of the second half. The starting group on offense played only the first drive of the third quarter before sitting for the rest of the game.
The second unit on the offensive line did its job well, especially when it came to the success of freshman running back Marquise Davis. Davis finished with 113 yards and a touchdown with the help of his offensive front.
"I was really proud of that two group coming in there," Drinkwitz said. "I think they ran the ball every play they ran and did a nice job."
The Missouri offensive line struggled in many ways through the first two weeks. Despite the level of opponent the Tigers played in Week 3, there's now a belief that the group is improving.
"I think we improved from last week, and that's really the goal we've been trying to do every week," Missouri center Connor Tollison said following the win. "Just get a little better."
The Tigers have an important battle in front of them in Week 4, taking on the South Carolina Gamecocks in either the afternoon or evening slot next Saturday at Faurot Field. This will be the greatest test for the Missouri offensive line to date.