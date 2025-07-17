Eli Drinkwitz Gives Update on Sam Horn's Future After MLB Draft Selection
When Eli Drinkwitz called quarterback Sam Horn to congratulate the two-sport athlete on being selected in the MLB draft, the head coach made two things clear; First, that he was proud of him, and second that he'd see him at 6:30 the next morning for workouts.
Horn has juggled both football and baseball all throughout his career at Missouri. Some more complications were added though this offseason, with Horn being eligible for the MLB draft while also competing for Missouri's starting quarterback job.
In the spring, he participated in spring workouts for MU football and pitched for the baseball team. In June, he participated in the MLB Draft Combine.
Horn was rated by multiple sites as a top-150 prospect in the draft, but he wasn't selected until the No. 525 pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The drop is explained by the communication Horn's agent had with MLB teams before the draft.
"His agent had relayed the message to all the baseball organizations that he was going to play football this fall," Drinkwitz said Thursday morning at his press conference at SEC Media Days. "So nothing's changed."
Drinkwitz does seemingly leave the door open here though for Horn to play professional baseball in the spring and summer, which wouldn't be unprecedented. However, Horn has the opportunity to boost his draft stock for a much-higher draft selection if he continues to play baseball at MU over the next one or two years.
READ: What Sam Horn's MLB Draft Selection Could Mean for Mizzou Football
For now though, Horn's focus remains on Missouri football. In an interview with SEC This Morning, Drinkwitz said the starting quarterback job is still "100%" a competition between Horn and Penn State transfer Beau Pribula.
"Sam has been adamanat this whole time his goal is to compete, to try to win the job in the SEC and play quarterback at the highest level," Drinkwitz said.