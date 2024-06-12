Eli Drinkwitz Going Viral for 'Jamming out to some Creed' with Commit Henry Fenuku
It's safe to say that the college football world will never forget when LSU head coach Brian Kelly danced with then-recruit Danny Lewis, who later decommitted, during a photo shoot in 2022.
But on Monday night, a viral video from X (formerly known as Twitter) revealed that Missouri football head coach Eli Drinkwitz was shredding an electric guitar during a photo shoot with recent three-star offensive lineman commit Henry Fenuku was raising a WWE belt.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin saw the video and posted his thoughts on X.
"Just when I thought BK’s couldn’t be beat," Kiffin wrote. Kiffin ended the post with the facepalm emoji.
However, Drinkwitz responded to Kiffin on the platform by backing up his viral clip with zero humiliation and regret.
"Bro! No shame n jamming out to some CREED during a photo shoot!" Drinkwitz wrote.
Fenuku, a three-star prospect out of North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, Texas, committed to the Tigers on June 10.
Feneku visited Missouri on Friday, June 7 and had upcoming visits scheduled to Georgia, Texas A&M and USC. The 6-foot-4. 295-pound lineman had 29 offers, including ones from Ohio State and Ole Miss along with the Bulldogs and Aggies.
On 247Sports' rankings, Fenuku was ranked as the No. 21 interior offensive lineman in the country and the No. 47 prospect in Texas. He primarily played left guard in his junior season for a North Crowley team that went 14-1 and made it to the Texas 6A D-I state semifinals.
Fenuku became the eighth prospect in the 2025 class to commit to Mizzou. Feneku is the second offensive lineman in the class, joining four-star Jake Lange of Eureka, Mo.
The next lineman to join them could be Carius Curne, a four-star prospect and the No.1 rated player in Arkansas who took a visit to Missouri in early June.
Nevertheless, Drinkwitz's guitar prowess didn't deter three-star safety Dyllon Williams, who became the Tigers' ninth commit on Tuesday.