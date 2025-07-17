Eli Drinkwitz, Mizzou Prepared to Renew 'Intense' Rivalry With Kansas
Not much needs to be said about the excitement of the Missouri Tigers fanbase for September 6, 2025.
That, of course, is the Saturday that the Kansas Jayhawks will roll into town, playing in a rivalry matchup that hasn't touched turf since 2011 in Kansas City, a game the Tigers won 24-10.
Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz, believe it or not, is also excited for the renewed rivalry game. It's a game with deep roots and history dating back to the 1800s, so it's one that Missouri absolutely should be excited for.
Drinkwitz also made a clear point at SEC Media Days on July 17 that though there is some mutual respect between the two squads, that it is still a rivalry and there isn't any love lost, at least from Missouri's perspective.
"This thing goes back to the Civil War," Drinkwitz said on SEC This Morning. "People died in this rivalry. So it's intense and we don't like each other."
Drinkwitz even went as far as to give a little history lesson for those curious. The football is an important part of this rivalry, but there is no denying the historical ties between the two states.
"The origins of our football name, the Tigers, is based off the militia that was formed to protect Columbia from people from Kansas and the Kansas area," Drinkwitz said. "So this is something that goes back a long way."
The game hasn't been played in 14 years since the Tigers were still members of the Big 12 conference. Plenty has changed since then for both programs, which should lead to plenty of excitement.
As for some insight into the past history of this rivalry, the Tigers lead the series 57-54, with nine ties mixed in. Missouri won five of the last six matchups, with the lone loss coming in 2008 with a 40-37 result.
Getting the team to buy into this rivalry may have seemed like a challenge with it being so long since the last playing of it, but what Drinkwitz and his staff have done so far seems to be working. They've made it seem more important to the players because it's so important to the fanbase. buy
"It's very deep, and it's something that our team is very keenly aware of," Drinkwitz said. "We understand the implications, the importance to our state and look forward to playing that game, especially having it at home."
The Tigers technically play in one rivalry game each season against the Arkansas Razorbacks, with the Oklahoma Sooners throwing a slight wrench in that with their entrance to the SEC. This tense matchup likely means more than any other rivalry, making it more important than ever to win.
"I think rivalries are a great thing for college athletics and college football, particularly, especially regional rivalries," Drinkwitz said. "This one goes back a long way."
Missouri center Connor Tollison also seems to be ready for the matchup. In a similar fashion to what Drinkwitz relayed, the impact and understanding of what this game means to the Missouri fans should and will help the Tigers realize it's important once they touch the field.
"I think the fans are excited," Missouri center Connor Tollison said. I would say these players, us and I bet they are too excited to renew that border war."
Tollison and the other leaders on the team will have a unique responsibility once that game rolls around to keep the team focused and zoned in during gametime, despite the game being of such importance to the fans.
Even if nobody on this current roster, or anyone in the last 10 years, has played against the Kansas Jayhwaks, it's becoming abundantly clear as the season approaches that this is a meaningful matchup. Expect Faurot Field to be rocking when the game arrives for the second of Missouri's season.