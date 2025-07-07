Mizzou Central

Eli Drinkwitz Named to Prestigious Preseason Watch List

Ahead of his sixth season with the Tigers, Drinkwitz was one of 26 head coaches named to the preseason watch list for a significant award.

Joey Van Zummeren

Nov 30, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz watches play against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz watches play against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz was one of 26 FBS head coaches named to the Dodd Trophy Head Coach Preseason Watch List, revealed by the foundation behind the award Monday.

The award celebrates a head coach who leads his team to success on the field "while also stressing the importance ofscholarship, leadership and integrity," per a press release announcing the watchlist.

The award honors Bobby Dodd, a coach at Georgia Tech from 1931-1966, being the head coach at the program for the last 21 years of that stint. There, he compiled a 165–64–8 record.

No Missouri head coach has ever won the award, but Drinkwitz was a finalist for the award in 2023, falling short to Florida State's Mike Norvell. Last year, Marcus Freeman from Notre Dame won the award.

In addition to Drinkwitz, six other head coaches from the Southeastern Conference were named to the watch list, three of which Drinkwitz will coach off against in 2025.

Below is the full watch list for the award.

2025 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List:

School

Head Coach

Illinois

Brett Bielema

Louisville

Jeff Brohm

Indiana

Curt Cignetti

Miami

Mario Cristobal

Iowa State

Matt Campbell

Boise State

Spencer Danielson

Ohio State

Ryan Day

Alabama

Kalen DeBoer

Arizona State

Kenny Dillingham

Missouri

Eli Drinkwitz

Texas A&M

Mike Elko

Penn State

James Franklin

Notre Dame

Marcus Freeman

Tennessee

Josh Heupel

LSU

Brian Kelly

Georgia Tech

Brent Key

Kansas State

Chris Klieman

Oregon

Dan Lanning

Texas Tech

Joey McGuir

Army

Jeff Monken

Texas

Steve Sarkisian

Memphis

Ryan Silverfield

BYU

Kalani Sitake

Georgia

Kirby Smart

Clemson

Dabo Swinnney

Oklahoma

Brent Venables

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

feed

Published
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play. He’s also a contributing writer to Green Bay Packers On SI. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.

Home/Football