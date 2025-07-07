Eli Drinkwitz Named to Prestigious Preseason Watch List
Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz was one of 26 FBS head coaches named to the Dodd Trophy Head Coach Preseason Watch List, revealed by the foundation behind the award Monday.
The award celebrates a head coach who leads his team to success on the field "while also stressing the importance ofscholarship, leadership and integrity," per a press release announcing the watchlist.
The award honors Bobby Dodd, a coach at Georgia Tech from 1931-1966, being the head coach at the program for the last 21 years of that stint. There, he compiled a 165–64–8 record.
No Missouri head coach has ever won the award, but Drinkwitz was a finalist for the award in 2023, falling short to Florida State's Mike Norvell. Last year, Marcus Freeman from Notre Dame won the award.
In addition to Drinkwitz, six other head coaches from the Southeastern Conference were named to the watch list, three of which Drinkwitz will coach off against in 2025.
Below is the full watch list for the award.
2025 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List:
School
Head Coach
Illinois
Brett Bielema
Louisville
Jeff Brohm
Indiana
Curt Cignetti
Miami
Mario Cristobal
Iowa State
Matt Campbell
Boise State
Spencer Danielson
Ohio State
Ryan Day
Alabama
Kalen DeBoer
Arizona State
Kenny Dillingham
Missouri
Eli Drinkwitz
Texas A&M
Mike Elko
Penn State
James Franklin
Notre Dame
Marcus Freeman
Tennessee
Josh Heupel
LSU
Brian Kelly
Georgia Tech
Brent Key
Kansas State
Chris Klieman
Oregon
Dan Lanning
Texas Tech
Joey McGuir
Army
Jeff Monken
Texas
Steve Sarkisian
Memphis
Ryan Silverfield
BYU
Kalani Sitake
Georgia
Kirby Smart
Clemson
Dabo Swinnney
Oklahoma
Brent Venables