Eli Drinkwitz Praises QB Matt Zollers: "He Has Bucked Up"

Missouri quarterback Matt Zollers was thrown into the starting role as a true freshman last season after injuries impacted the Tigers' quarterback room. Projected starter Sam Horn suffered a season-ending leg injury early in the year, while backup Beau Pribula later also went down with a leg injury that ended his season. As a result, Zollers was forced into action sooner than expected.

Zollers had an up-and-down true freshman season, throwing for 503 yards while completing 53.4% of his passes with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Even through the growing pains, his arm strength stood out and gave Missouri fans a glimpse of his potential.

Following the season, Ole Miss transfer Austin Simmons signed with Missouri in early January and was later named the Tigers' starting quarterback. Although Zollers lost the starting job, head coach Eli Drinkwitz had high praise for the young quarterback during SEC Media Days.

“I want to take a moment to mention Matt Zollers. Matt Zollers, the day and age in college football when it's easier to leave than stay, chose to stay. When it's easier to pout than to buck up, he's done that. He has bucked up. He's been a tremendous leader for our football team. He has challenged Austin every single day to be at his best,” Drinkwitz said.

In the era of the transfer portal, Zollers decided to stay at Missouri and continue his journey as a Tiger. That type of mentality is exactly what college football programs want in their locker room.

Given that Zollers was a true freshman when he saw the field last season, he is still a very young quarterback with plenty of room to evolve and a handful of valuable traits. Drinkwitz said he is excited to see the type of quarterback Zollers becomes.

“I look forward to the growth of Matt Zollers. He is a quarterback that can play and can play at a really high level. I can't wait to continue to watch him grow and develop,” Drinkwitz said.

Missouri's quarterback room currently consists of Simmons, Nick Evers, a former UConn and Oklahoma transfer, and Zollers. The group brings a mix of experience and talent that should play a major role in the Tigers' offense this season. It will be interesting to watch how the room performs throughout fall camp and the 2026 season.

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