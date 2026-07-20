Eli Drinkwitz Provides Injury Update on Mizzou RB Ahmad Hardy

There's never a dull moment when Eli Drinkwitz steps in front of a microphone. Sometimes, it's hard to predict what the topic of conversation will be — see his introduction at the 2025 SEC Media Days.

But Drinkwitz knew what everyone was waiting for when he took the podium at SEC Media Day on Monday.

"I know that I've been asked a lot about Ahmad (Hardy), and I did the very best that I could to save this update for for the main stage," Drinkwitz said. "So, what I want to tell y'all is this was a great opportunity for Ahmad to learn, and it was a great opportunity for our student athletes to learn. It was also a great reminder that there is no place for gun violence in this world, and that we need to do a better job of policing gun violence, not criticizing the police or the rights to bear arms, which is a Second Amendment right, but just saying that there is no place for gun violence, especially for our youth in society."

Drinkwitz also discussed Hardy's situation in regards to being young men in unique situations, and the unfortunate nature of the accident in relation to gun violence.

"I think there's just a youthfulness feel of invincibility for all of these guys right now. From 18 to 22, and you know they're empowered more now than they ever been before, whether that's financially or influence," Drinkwitz said. "So I think for Ahmad there was that moment there that he realized he was mortal, and that there could be really bad outcomes if you don't make the right decisions consistently, and and it's an it was an unfortunate accident and incident, and it wasn't something that he intentionally wanted or was had any intention, and and I think nobody did. When you just go to a concert, you don't anticipate to be a victim of random acts of violence, especially gun violence."

Missouri's running back Ahmad Hardy (29) runs against Vanderbilt's safety Randon Fontenette (2) during their game at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hardy's Injury Timeline

Hardy suffered a gunshot wound the morning of May 10 at a concert in Laurel, Mississippi, and underwent surgery shortly after. He's been on the road to recovery ever since, Monday being a big day for the star tailback.

"Ahmad has been medically cleared from the bullet that struck him, and he is on the road to recovery, Drinkwitz said. "He did have the bone. The bullet did strike a bone in his body, and that has been fully healed and cleared. And today was his first day back towards a full recovery."

Given the nature of the injury — the gunshot wound being far less precedented than a more typical, on-field injury — the timeline of exact recovery is still unclear.

"We anticipate that he will make a recovery," Drinkwitz said. "What that recovery will look like after having a bullet, you know, strike you is still to be determined. We do not know exactly what the return to play progression is because there's not a lot of literature and data on this. But we are utilizing our medical team, along with our athletic performance team and nutrition, to approach this at a very good pace. We do anticipate that this return to play protocol could take anywhere between five-to-eight weeks."

Five weeks from Drinkwitz's statement would be Aug. 24, 10 days from Mizzou's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sept. 3. Eight weeks from the statement would be Sept. 14, a few days after the Week 2 game against Kansas and a few days before the Week 3 game against Troy. That doesn't necessarily mean Hardy is guaranteed to return by either of those points, though.

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) runs for a touchdown against Kansas Jayhawks safety Taylor Davis (27) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"At the end of the eight weeks, we still don't know what his recovery will be from a 'Is he the same Ahmad Hardy that was last year?'" Drinkwitz said. "My anticipation and what I've seen, the way he's attacked his rehab, he's going to be a better Ahmad Hardy than when he was before, and I'm very proud of the way that he's approached his recovery."

Hardy being better than he was before would be a nightmare for opposing defenses. Hardy rushed for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns last season, breaking the program record for rushing yards in a season. He also led the nation in yards after contact and was second in missed tackles forced, per Pro Football Focus.

What Drinkwitz did seem to make clear, though, is that Hardy will return at some point this season. Not only will Hardy return, but he'll return to the end zone, as he did so many times in his debut season with the Tigers.

"When Ahmad scores his first touchdown this year, that's what I'll be thinking about: is that journey from hospital bed to end zone," Drinkwitz said.

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) dives into the end zone for a touchdown as Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Missouri Tigers lead Auburn Tigers 10-7 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Drinkwitz joked that Hardy added a little bit of his own flare to the recovery protocol, and it's one you might be able to predict: riding horses. Hardy has posted videos of himself riding horses on his instagram story a few times since his injury.

"I'm not sure that his riding horses was part of the the recovery protocol that his surgeon had in place, but hell, John Wayne rode after he had been shot, he turned out all right," Drinkwitz said. "So Ahmad Hardy's trying the same approach."

Hardy's recovery will be of the utmost importance to Mizzou football in 2026. Jamal Roberts makes for a more-than-capable backup, but Hardy's production is one-of-one. Getting to return the two-headed monster in the backfield would be much more ideal than leaving it all up to one.

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