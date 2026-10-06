Eli Drinkwitz provides updates on Mizzou's Ahmad Hardy, Johnnie Jones, more

Ahead of Missouri's home matchup against Texas A&M, MU coach Eli Drinkwitz provided updates on five Tigers.

Drinkwitz spoke on Ahmad Hardy's recovery during Tuesday's press conference, stating that the 2025 star running back's status has not changed.

"He's not able to participate in a two-week ramp-up yet," Drinkwitz said. ..."He's not able to go out there and protect himself in a manner that he would have to to compete in the SEC. So he's working really hard. He's doing everything he can, but we're just waiting for his body to respond... when you when you have an injury that he's had, and you have the type of repair that you had to have, it takes time for your body to process. Okay, this is the new normal for how you're going to have to run or be athletic again...

"When you're trying to be the best running back in the country, and thats what you were previously, it's a lot of work and time to get back there, and his body's just not ready yet," Drinkwitz said. "He's doing everything he can, our medical staff is doing everything they can. We all wish it was right now, but it's not... I know everybody's frustrated. I know he's frustrated. I'm trying not to be frustrated. When he's ready, he's ready, and our job as a team is to do the very best we can until he's ready to go. And if that's in a couple weeks, great. And if it's not, it's not. There's nobody that can control it."

Without Hardy, Jamal Roberts has been the top running back for Missouri and has rushed for 100 or more yards in three games. Last week, he accumulated 240 total yards and three touchdowns against then-No. 8 Florida.

"He's really put in a lot of work since Ahmad's injury to be able to carry the load that he needs to carry. I think he's been really more impressive than I gave him credit for going into the season with his ability to break long runs. So that's been a really good thing," Drinkwitz said.

Mizzou OT Johnnie Jones on heart transplant list

Drinkwitz ended the press conference with an update on freshman offensive tackle Johnnie "DJ" Jones. Drinkwitz said he was praying for Jones in his postgame television interview following the win over Florida.

"I want to give a shoutout to Johnnie Jones," Drinkwitz said Saturday. "DJ, we love you, man. We're praying for you. We'll see you."

Drinkwitz provided more context on the freshman Tuesday, detailing a heart condition the team found during the summer, along with newer developments.

"Johnnie Jones. DJ was here this summer, and when we do all of our freshman intake, we discovered a heart issue and we observed him for two weeks and then felt like we weren't getting the information that we needed to... not getting the resolution that we wanted and so our medical team said 'Lets get him more eyes and ears and wisdom,'" Drinkwitz said. "And so we sent it to Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, and discovered a much more significant issue."

Drinkwitz, emotional, choked up as he continued speaking.

"Last week, we found out that Johnnie's now on a heart transplant list and he's in Mayo, and it's tough right now. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family as they go through this. I know Johnnie was watching our game. It's just hard, a 18-year-old with everything in front of him, and you're just not prepared for that kind of news. Our team wasn't prepared for that kind of news, but we're praying for him and I know a lot of Mizzou fans will hopefully join in that prayer because he does need help in a hurry. We're pulling for you, buddy."

Updates on Darris Smith, Langden Kitchen, Robert Woodyard Jr.

Drinkwitz also gave updates on three defensive starters in linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. and defensive ends Langden Kitchen and Darris Smith.

Starting linebacker Woodyard missed some plays Saturday while struggling with an injury during the game. Woodyard came back in the contest, but was still announced as questionable for Missouri's game against Texas A&M by Drinkwitz.

"Rob was able to battle his way back in. I think a little bit of that was adrenaline. So we'll have to be smart with him this week and see," Drinkwitz said. "We were beat up after that game. That was a physical SEC game. I would say right now he's going to be questionable."

Starting edges Kitchen and Smith were each inactive on Saturday after being listed as questionable during the week and were given the same questionable status by Drinkwitz for the Tigers' upcoming game.

"Langden and Darris are still questionable. It's all about can they go out and effectively affect the game in a positive way without putting themselves in jeopardy or setting them back," Drinkwitz said. "As a coach, you have to have a long-term approach. If you put them out in that game and they can't help you and they re-injure it, are you sacrificing the long-term success that you might have? So, we really won't know on those guys until Thursday or Friday."

Without Kitchen and Smith, sophomore defensive end Daeden Hopkins played 49 snaps against Florida, while fifth-year Jaden Jones added 25, Malik Bryant appeared in 14 and Kamauryn Morgan logged 11.

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