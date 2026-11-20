The Missouri Tigers (6-4, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) return to Faurot Field on Saturday against the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (7-3, 5-3) in the Tigers' penultimate SEC matchup. Both teams are coming off consecutive losses, with the Tigers falling to Texas and Georgia and the Wildcats losing to Tennessee and Florida over the last two weeks.

The four teams Missouri and Kentucky lost to are currently ranked, marking a consistent struggle against top-tier teams. Yet, when the Tigers lost to No. 1 Georgia on Saturday, coach Eli Drinkwitz didn't view its ranking as an excuse for a 48-21 defeat. Against Kentucky, he wants the Tigers to use the embarrassment and anger following the loss as fuel.

"I'm not balancing anything other than I'm trying to beat Kentucky and ticked off about how we performed last week," Drinkwitz said. "My focus is this week, this staff, this team, pushing the right buttons to make sure that we perform. I can't guarantee results, but I'm dang sure not okay with what happened Saturday in any shape or form. And I’m not going to sweep it under the rug and act like it didn’t happen or burn the tape or do any of that bullcrap. We ain’t burning no stinking tape. Watch that. You’ll be embarrassed by it.”

Unlike the Tigers' other major loss against Ole Miss, they don't have a bye week and a lower-tier game to correct themselves; instead, they face a ranked Kentucky team on the CFP bubble.

Breaking through the Big Blue Wall

Oct 17, 2026; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) throws during the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky's offense is multiple, thrives on the ground and through the air and has compiled two games over 30 points against ranked SEC teams. The Wildcats are led by senior transfer Kenny Minchey, who has 2,160 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and two interceptions on high accuracy. Minchey commands an offense that seeks to dominate time of possession and has nine total turnovers this season.

"They're very unique in what they do: huddle, shifts, motions, unique formations, unbalanced, established the run, play action throws," Drinkwitz said. "Quarterback is playing at a really, really high level from an efficiency standpoint and they do a good job of maintaining control and possession of the game. It's going to be a limited possession style of football game, and then they master the one-possession win."

The Wildcats have three one-possession wins and two 35-34 victories in overtime. Their offensive line was a contributor in the wins and Missouri defensive tackle Jason Dowell had high praise for the Wildcats' line during Tuesday's press conference.

"They do a lot of things well from top to bottom, whether they're running the football (or) they're passing the football," Dowell said. "Their quarterback Kenny (Minchey), he's a pretty good quarterback and I'm excited to play against him. I think they said the O lines the Big Blue Wall, so I'm pretty excited to play against them and see what we can do against the Big Blue Wall."

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Kentucky's controlled passing game is paired with a rushing attack that has accumulated 1,534 yards on 4.49 yards per carry. CJ Baxter and Jason Patterson have combined for over 1,000 rushing yards, with Baxter adding 562 yards on 5.3 yards per carry and eight touchdowns and Patterson totaling 495 on six yards per carry with three scores.

Kentucky will need to avoid turning over the ball Saturday as that has been the team's crux in the last two weeks. Entering its ninth game of the season, Kentucky had just five turnovers, but in the last two games, the Wildcats committed four turnovers and three fumbles.

'We can't beat ourselves'

Sep 26, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz reacts during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While turning the ball over is certainly a key to the matchup, Drinkwitz knows that could be out of Missouri's hands. The Tigers do, however, control their own destiny offensively.

"I can't predict takeaways, but I can predict for us we have to have ball security," Drinkwitz said. "We can't give them extra possessions because they capitalize on those really well, and that's what showed up against Oklahoma, South Carolina, LSU.

"We can't beat ourselves, we're going to have to figure out how to control the circus and knock out the run," Drinkwitz continued. "We're going to have to figure out how to create explosive plays on the offensive side of the football. At the end of the day, for us offensively, we have to stay on the field. We were 0 for 8 on third downs in the first half. It's the same problem week in week out. That has to get fixed and corrected. And if we can't get that corrected, we don't give ourselves a chance to win."

The Tigers' offense will line up against a multi-dimensional defense that has forced 18 turnovers, 23 sacks and 12 interceptions this season. The Wildcats have five players with multiple sacks and are led by 6-foot-4, 271-pound senior edge Mi'Quise Humphrey-Grace, who has compiled six sacks and forced two fumbles.

The Wildcats' secondary thrived in major wins against Texas A&M, LSU and Oklahoma, snagging six total interceptions. Defensive backs Jordan Castell and Ty Bryant each have four interceptions and are top three in team tackles.

"They have a very talented team as a whole, very talented secondary as well," wide receiver Cayden Lee said. "But we're just trying to flip the script from last week and focus on this week. And they present a lot of challenges so we got to be ready."

The Tigers will show whether or not they're ready for Kentucky at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Faurot Field. Drinkwitz anticipates a great environment and is hoping to give the fans "a better product."

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