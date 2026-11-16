Mizzou Football's Rushing Attack Has Taken a Concerning Turn in Recent Weeks

For much of the 2026 campaign, the Missouri Tigers have featured a consistent and productive rushing attack that has played a significant role in their offensive success. However, that has not been the case in recent weeks.

Missouri has struggled to replicate the consistency and dominance it displayed earlier this season in consecutive losses to Texas and Georgia. Against the Longhorns, the Tigers managed just 84 rushing yards on 24 attempts, averaging 3.5 yards per carry in a disappointing 34-20 loss.

Things did not get better as the Tigers traveled to Athens to take on the Bulldogs this past week. Missouri finished Saturday with 102 rushing yards on 32 attempts. Its average dropped even further to just 3.2 yards per carry in a tough 48-21 loss to the nation's No. 1 team.

These struggles in the rushing game are particularly concerning given how dominant the Tigers have been in that area throughout the season.

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Jamal Roberts has been one of the best running backs and overall most productive players in the SEC this season. It did not take long for him to rush over 1,000 rushing yards, as he reached the milestone earlier in the season. However, things have slowed down for the senior, and that same success has not carried over in recent weeks. Roberts tallied 62 yards on 19 carries against Georgia after finishing with 66 yards against Texas a week prior.

Missouri also welcomed back the SEC's leading rusher in 2025, Ahmad Hardy, who returned to the field against Arkansas after recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered in the offseason. It comes as no surprise that Hardy's opportunities have been limited so far, but his gradual return could provide a much-needed boost. The running back finished with 33 yards on seven carries against the Bulldogs.

Without the rushing game playing a role in its offensive success, Missouri has become even more dependent on quarterback Austin Simmons to get things done through the air. While Simmons has shown the ability to make an impact with his arm, opposing teams can become more aggressive when they do not have to respect the rushing game.

With Kentucky and Oklahoma still on the schedule, Missouri still has a chance to end the season on a high note. However, finding its groove in the rushing game needs to be a priority.

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