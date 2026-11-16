Skip to main content
Mizzou Central

Mizzou Football's Rushing Attack Has Taken a Concerning Turn in Recent Weeks

The Tigers' running game has slowed down
Brian Sparks|
Nov 14, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia linebacker Khamari Brooks (15) tackles Missouri running back Jamal Roberts (20) during the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia linebacker Khamari Brooks (15) tackles Missouri running back Jamal Roberts (20) during the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Missouri Tigers

For much of the 2026 campaign, the Missouri Tigers have featured a consistent and productive rushing attack that has played a significant role in their offensive success. However, that has not been the case in recent weeks. 

Missouri has struggled to replicate the consistency and dominance it displayed earlier this season in consecutive losses to Texas and Georgia. Against the Longhorns, the Tigers managed just 84 rushing yards on 24 attempts, averaging 3.5 yards per carry in a disappointing 34-20 loss.

Things did not get better as the Tigers traveled to Athens to take on the Bulldogs this past week. Missouri finished Saturday with 102 rushing yards on 32 attempts. Its average dropped even further to just 3.2 yards per carry in a tough 48-21 loss to the nation's No. 1 team.

These struggles in the rushing game are particularly concerning given how dominant the Tigers have been in that area throughout the season.

College Football Bracket Challenge

GET READY TO COMPETE

Pick your champion (you can change it later). We’ll email you when brackets open.

No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.See for complete details. The College Football Playoff (CFP) is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest.

Jamal Roberts has been one of the best running backs and overall most productive players in the SEC this season. It did not take long for him to rush over 1,000 rushing yards, as he reached the milestone earlier in the season. However, things have slowed down for the senior, and that same success has not carried over in recent weeks. Roberts tallied 62 yards on 19 carries against Georgia after finishing with 66 yards against Texas a week prior.

Missouri also welcomed back the SEC's leading rusher in 2025, Ahmad Hardy, who returned to the field against Arkansas after recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered in the offseason. It comes as no surprise that Hardy's opportunities have been limited so far, but his gradual return could provide a much-needed boost. The running back finished with 33 yards on seven carries against the Bulldogs.

Without the rushing game playing a role in its offensive success, Missouri has become even more dependent on quarterback Austin Simmons to get things done through the air. While Simmons has shown the ability to make an impact with his arm, opposing teams can become more aggressive when they do not have to respect the rushing game.

With Kentucky and Oklahoma still on the schedule, Missouri still has a chance to end the season on a high note. However, finding its groove in the rushing game needs to be a priority.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/XFacebookYouTube and Instagram for the latest news.

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Brian Sparks
BRIAN SPARKS

Home/Football