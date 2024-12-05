Eli Drinkwitz's Thoughts on Mizzou's Next Era of Offensive Stars
Saturday marked the end of an era for the Missouri Tigers, with quarterback Brady Cook along with wide receivers Luther Burden III and Theo Wease Jr. all playing in their final regular season game with the program.
But four days later, a glimpse was provided into what is expected to be the next era of offensive stardom for the Tigers. Quarterback Matt Zollers in addition to wide receivers Donovan Olugbode, Shaun Terry and DaMarion Fowlkes all signing National Letters of Intent Wednesday morning.
Zollers is ranked as the seventh-highest quarterback in the Class of 2025. Olugbode and Fowlkes are both rated as four-star prospects and Terry a three-star.
The first domino to fall was Zollers, who became the first player in the Class of 2025 to commit to Missouri, announcing his decision on April 4.
"Great players want to play with great players," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a press conference Wednesday. "I think when we were able to get Matt, it attracted some of the best of the best to come play with us."
Zollers is a dual-threat, creative quarterback, essential for Drinkwitz's wide-zone offensive system.
"He's got the ability to extend plays with his feet and with his arm," Drinkwitz said. "That was a really good asset that we felt like he had."
He chose Missouri over offers from Georgia and Kentucky among others. Drinkwitz and offensive coordinator Kirby Moore visited Zollers in Pennsylvania to see Zollers first-hand.
"When we went out there last year, [offensive coordinator] Kirby [Moore] and I got to see his leadership traits," Drinkwitz said. "Not only in football, but also on the basketball court."
Leadership is one of four top traits Missouri evaluates its quarterbacks on. The departing Cook had plenty of it. Also like Cook, Zollers has had to recover from injuries already in his career. Early in his senior season, Zollers suffered a gruesome ankle injury that sidelined him for the remainder of his final high school year.
Drinkwitz and Missouri's staff were impressed with Zollers' intangible skills like resiliency, and measureable traits.
"We evaluate quarterbacks on toughness, preparation, decision making, accuracy and leadership," Drinkwitz said. "You look at Matt's ability, toughness, both physical and mental, obviously dealing with an injury right now, and has had dealt with injuries before to be able to come back. Preparation, the amount of time he puts into knowing offense, learning offense and studying offense. Decision making with the ball in his hands, constantly makes good decisions."
The first wide receiver to want to join ship with Zollers with Terry, committing to Missouri on June 20. Drinkwitz sees the Ohio native's playmaking ability on offense and special teams.
"Shaun Terry is dynamic with the ball in his hands, an elite puntr eturner. We're very fortunate to get him. I think he comes in and helps us with a need that we automatically have."
Burden has returned punts for Tigers for each of the past three seasons, so Terry could have an instant opportunity to compete for a role.
Following behind Terry was Olugbode, who committed two weeks after on July 5. Hailing from IMG Academy, the 6-foot-2, 201-pounder is expected to be an early enrollee, starting practicing with the team in the spring.
"Donovan is our strong, physical wide receiver who's in and out of breaks, got long speed but also short area quickness," Drinkwitz said. "Contested catches are what he does really well."
Missouri's wide receiver room saw a last-minute addition too, with Fowlkes announcing his commitment on Dec. 2. The shifty 5-foot-9, 175-pound player was originally committed to Pittsburgh.
"He is a good route runner," Drinkwitz said. "With the ball in his hands, he creates explosives."
Zollers is the highest-ranked prospect in Missouri's class and Olugbode the second. Missouri's 2025 signing class is ranked as the No. 19 best in the nation by 247Sports.
