Eli Drinkwitz Updates Status of LT Cayden Green for Alabama

Drinkwitz provided some clarity on one of the Tigers' biggest questions ahead of the team's biggest game of the season.

Joey Van Zummeren

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Cayden Green (70) watches from the sidelined in the first quarter of the Border War against the Kansas Jayhawks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Cayden Green (70) watches from the sidelined in the first quarter of the Border War against the Kansas Jayhawks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI
One of the top questions for No. 14 Missouri entering the team's biggest test of the season, a matchup with No. 8 Alabama, is whether or not the Tigers will have offensive tackle Cayden Green available.

Green will be listed as questionable to begin the week, Drinkwitz announced Tuesday in a press conference. The preseason all-american was able to take rehab practice reps Monday, but the team won't be "certain" of Green's availability until the end of the week, Drinkwitz revealed.

The first mandated report for Green's status will be in the Southeastern Conference availability report, beginning with the initial report Wednesday night. Subsequent reports will be made available on Thursday, Friday and 90 minutes before kickoff.

Green suffered a lower-body injury in the week of practices leading up to Missouri's Week 4 game against South Carolina. The team initially thought the injury wasn't too serious, Green underwent an MRI that revealed the injury was more serious than initially expected. He was seen on the sideline ahead of each of the team's last two games in a walking boot.

If Green is unable to go, it will be redshirt junior Jayven Richardson continuing to fill in to protect quarterback Beau Pribula's blindside.

Richardson, a former transfer from the JUCO level, has filled in for Green in each of the two games he's missed. In those two games, Richardson allowed six pressures on 71 pass blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

"We have a ton of confidence in Jayven Richardson, because he's a great young man who works hard," Drinkwitz said after Missouri's win over South Carolina. "When his moment showed up, he was there for the Brotherhood, and that's what this thing's built on."

Richardson competed for Missouri's start left tackle job in fall camp, but the team decided to instead move Green from left guard to tackle in the weeks leading up to the season.

