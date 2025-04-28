Mizzou Central

Estimated Rookie Contract Values for Mizzou Draft Selections, Signings

Three former Missouri Tigers earned multi-million dollar contracts in the NFL.

Joey Van Zummeren

Sep 21, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

Three Missouri Tigers heard their name called during the seven rounds of the NFL draft, and five others landed NFL deals shortly after as undrafted free agents.

2025 marked the second-straight year where a Missouri player was selected in the first round, with offensive lineman Armand Membou going to the Jets with the seventh-overall pick. Contracts given to players are especially valuable, and all first-round contracts are fully guranteed.

Below are full details for the contracts Membou and the other Tigers who entered the NFL earned.

Draft Selections

All details for draft selections are estimates provided by Spotrac. Official details won't be released until players officially sign contracts in the coming months. All draft selections are giving four-year deals.

OT, Armand Membou

Round 1, Pick 7 to New York Jets
Total value: $31.8 million (all guaranteed)
Signing bonus: $19.8 million

WR, Luther Burden III

Round 2, Pick 39 to Chicago Bears
Total value: $10,952,252
Signing bonus: $4,605,273

OT, Marcus Bryant

Round 7, Pick 220 to New England Patriots
Total value: $4,348,055
Signing bonus: $148,055

Undrafted Free Agent Signings

DE, Johnny Walker Jr.

Signed with the Denver Broncos
Estimated guaranteed value: $160,000
(details from Chris Tomasson)

DT, Kristian Williams

Signed with the Denver Broncos
Guaranteed value: $40,000
Signing bonus: $10,000
(details from Chris Tomasson)

WR, Theo Wease Jr.

Signed with the Miami Dolphins
Guaranteed value: $230,000 (per Barry Jackson)

RB, Nate Noel

Length: three years, through 2027 season
Total value: $2,970,000
Guaranteed: $35,000
Signing bonus: $5,000
(details provided via Spotrac)

No estimate has been reported on quarterback Brady Cook's deal with the New York Jets.

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

feed

Published |Modified
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is studying journalism at the University of Missouri. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

Home/Football