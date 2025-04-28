Estimated Rookie Contract Values for Mizzou Draft Selections, Signings
Three Missouri Tigers heard their name called during the seven rounds of the NFL draft, and five others landed NFL deals shortly after as undrafted free agents.
2025 marked the second-straight year where a Missouri player was selected in the first round, with offensive lineman Armand Membou going to the Jets with the seventh-overall pick. Contracts given to players are especially valuable, and all first-round contracts are fully guranteed.
Below are full details for the contracts Membou and the other Tigers who entered the NFL earned.
Draft Selections
All details for draft selections are estimates provided by Spotrac. Official details won't be released until players officially sign contracts in the coming months. All draft selections are giving four-year deals.
OT, Armand Membou
Round 1, Pick 7 to New York Jets
Total value: $31.8 million (all guaranteed)
Signing bonus: $19.8 million
WR, Luther Burden III
Round 2, Pick 39 to Chicago Bears
Total value: $10,952,252
Signing bonus: $4,605,273
OT, Marcus Bryant
Round 7, Pick 220 to New England Patriots
Total value: $4,348,055
Signing bonus: $148,055
Undrafted Free Agent Signings
DE, Johnny Walker Jr.
Signed with the Denver Broncos
Estimated guaranteed value: $160,000
(details from Chris Tomasson)
DT, Kristian Williams
Signed with the Denver Broncos
Guaranteed value: $40,000
Signing bonus: $10,000
(details from Chris Tomasson)
WR, Theo Wease Jr.
Signed with the Miami Dolphins
Guaranteed value: $230,000 (per Barry Jackson)
RB, Nate Noel
Length: three years, through 2027 season
Total value: $2,970,000
Guaranteed: $35,000
Signing bonus: $5,000
(details provided via Spotrac)
No estimate has been reported on quarterback Brady Cook's deal with the New York Jets.