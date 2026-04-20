Evaluating Chris McClellan's Pro Potential and Possible Role in the NFL

Chris McClellan wasn't exactly an NFL prospect when he arrived in Columbia for the 2024 season. By the end of his senior season in 2025, he'd morphed himself into a potential Day 2 prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.

He spent two seasons at Florida before hitting the transfer portal and eventually becoming a Missouri Tiger. He became a leader for Eli Drinkwitz and Corey Batoon's defense, while also improving his production and potential NFL traits. That's not to say he couldn't have reached that potential with the Gators, but the stability and consistency of Drinkwitz and his staff's defensive system certainly benefitted him.

The last defensive tackle to be selected in the NFL Draft from Missouri was Jordan Elliott in 2020, who was picked in the third round by the Cleveland Browns. Terry Beckner Jr., Sheldon Richardson and Ziggy Hood, among others, will be a part of the company that McClellan joins if he's selected in 2026.

Take a look below at McClellan's NFL draft case, featuring his college production, his skillset and more.

Measurements

Measurements:

Height: 6040

Weight: 313

Hand: 1100

Arms: 3400

Wingspan: N/A

Results:

40-yard dash: 5.05 (unofficial)

Bench press: 25

Vertical jump: 29.5"

Broad jump: 9'0"

Three-cone drill: DNP

20-yard shuttle: DNP

10-yard split: 1.08

College Career

After playing two years with the Florida Gators, McClellan wanted a change of scenery. He stayed in the SEC and committed to Missouri, which, according to McClellan, ended up being one of the best decisions he could've made.

"Honestly, I feel like I wouldn't be in this position I am without the coaching staff and the people that were around me at Mizzou," McClellan said at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. "So the support staff is, from equipment to the training side, to nutritionist, everyone definitely had a hand in getting me to this point, as far as just changing my mentality the way I view stuff, and just making me become a better person."

His senior season with the Tigers is proof of that, where he logged 48 total tackles, six sacks and two pass deflections. All of those numbers happened to be career highs. McClellan's first year with the Tigers also brought him success, where he logged 39 tackles, two deflections and 2.5 sacks. That season, he was behind veteran Kristian Williams.

Before landing in Columbia, he had two consistent seasons with the Gators. McClellan logged 23 total tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2022, followed by 23 tackles and half a sack in 2023. His four years of experience should prep him for the college level, based on the different systems he experienced along the way.

"Just being able to kind of play in multiple different defenses for multiple different years, like primarily based out of a nickel at Missouri and Florida it's like more of a 3-4 defense," McClellan said. "So having that experience to kind of translate both kind of styles so I can play in any defense that I get drafted to."

NFL Projection

McClellan came to college as a defensive end and quickly made the transition to the interior due to his size and physical playstyle. By the end of his collegiate career, he very clearly had a feel for the position and the nuances of what makes a good interior defensive lineman.

"I didn't play d-tackle until I got to college, so each year was kind of a learning experience for me, getting better," McClellan said at the combine. "Obviously, this last year, my senior is my best year, sort of understanding how to beat those into your linemen and be able to get some sack production."

Despite his frame, McClellan is a pretty good mover. He ran a 5.05 40-yard dash at the combine which looks good on paper, but it also shows up on tape. His hand size and the way he uses them to defend the run and attack the quarterback also shows up in a glaring way.

McClellan still needs to improve his pass-rushing ability. He logged six sacks in 2025, which was by far a career high. Before that, however, he wasn't showing much in terms of getting to the quarterback. The leaps he took in that area in 2025 are a reason for his draft stock increase, but there's still more to be untapped there.

He'll also have to find a way to become a little more explosive he wants to continue his growth as a pass rusher and to also raise his ceiling. At a minimum, he is more than skilled enough to make some sort of immediate impact on whoever drafts him.

Mock Draft

McClellan's draft stock is far different now compared to the beginning of the season. He started the year at the No. 178 spot, according to NFL Mock Draft Database, getting as low as No. 324. He improved that stock after that low point in January, ending the year at the No. 120 spot. This was the highest his draft stock had been in these composite rankings.