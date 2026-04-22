Former Missouri offensive tackle Keagen Trost wrapped up his seven-season collegiate career in 2025 and has now turned his attention toward the 2026 NFL Draft.

He's looking to follow the footsteps of a plethora of recent Tiger offensive tackles to hear their name called at the draft, most recently including Marcus Bryant and Armand Membou in 2025. Trost would be the fifth tackle drafted out of Missouri since head coach Eli Drinkwitz took over in 2020, should he be selected this weekend.

Trost began his career in 2019 in Morgan State before spending the next four — the first of which was cancelled due to Covid — at Indiana State. He made the jump to the ACC by committing to Wake Forest for the 2024 season, then finally landed at Missouri in 2025, where his collegiate career eventually ended.

Here's the outlook on Trost's draft profile, projection and stock.

Measurements

Height: 6'4 5/8

Weight: 311

Hand: 9 1/4

Arm: 32 3/8

Wingspan: 80.88

Combine Times

40-yard dash: N/A

10-yard split: N/A

Vertical: 31'

Broad jump: N/A

Bench Press (225): N/A

College Career

Sept 27, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Keagan Trost (79) lines up in a game against UMass at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSI

Trost is one ofthe most experienced players in the entire draft, regardless of position. Across seven total seasons at Morgan State, Indiana State, Wake Forest and Missouri, Trost played 2,839 total snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

All but 67 of those snaps were in his final four seasons, though. It wasn't until his 2022 season at Indiana State that Trost emerged as a starter, where he started 11 games and posted a 72 blocking grade, per PFF. His playing time decreased the following season, leading Trost to land at Wake Forest, where he posted a then-career-high 772 snaps, nearly all of which were at right tackle.

He hit the transfer portal again, this time landing at Missouri for his 2025 season, which ended up being his final collegiate stop. He starred in black and gold despite an relatively shaky season — Missouri didn't name a full-time starting quarterback until after its Week 1 win over Central Arkansas, when Sam Horn suffered a torn meniscus, leading Beau Pribula to assume the position.

While the quarterback play was shaky — Pribula and true freshman Matt Zollers were the signal-callers for the remainder of the season and middled in level of play — Trost stayed steady. The experienced veteran posted career-highs of a 92 offense grade, 91.4 run block grade and 85.4 pass block grade, per PFF. He allowed just one sack, two quarterback hits, four hurries and seven pressures on the season despite matching up with elite SEC edge rushers routinely.

Trost's stellar season led to the Missouri product being named to First team All-SEC and Third-team Associated Press All-American.

Some may view transferring multiple times in a negative light, but Trost believes its helped showcase an important part of his game.

"As soon as I get (to a new program), it's learning the playbook, meeting with offensive line coaches and really getting caught up, so when it's time to do spring football — or any time of football stuff — I'm ready to go," Trost said at Missouri's pro day. "Competition wise, it's really just growing as I went. I feel like you get better when you go against better guys, so the more I climbed, I felt like the better I got."

NFL Projection

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Missouri offensive lineman Keagen Trost (OL51) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Trost, despite acting as one of college football's best tackles in his 2025 season, likely won't be one of the first tackles off the board. He's already 25 years old, and is older than many prospects selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, who now have four seasons of professional experience under their belts. He'll likely see improvement upon his entrance to the NFL, but his window for improvement doesn't seem as large as prospects years younger than him.

In addition, his arm size and wingspan are both below average for an offensive tackle at the professional level — he could get shifted to the interior in the long run.

However, what Trost make lack in raw potential, he makes up for in proven production and intagibles. He showcased the ability to play an effective role in Missouri's outside zone rushing scheme which finished No. 8 in rushing yards among all FBS teams. Many NFL teams heavily utilize the outside zone run, making Trost an enticing, pro-ready addition to such scheme.

"I've been meeting with a lot of teams, and they love inside zone," Trost said. "Whatever position it's at, just being able to (play in the scheme) helps."

Mock Draft Projections

Trost will most likely be a Day 3 pick, ranging from the fourth to the seventh round. He's ranked as the No. 152 overall player on NFL Mock Draft Database, which also projects him as a fifth-round pick. ESPN's Jordan Reid recently mocked Trost to be selected by the Baltimore Ravens at pick No. 162 overall, the middle of the fifth round. He listed Trost as a guard.

Trost has reportedly worked out for the New Orleans Saints as well, who some have mocked to take Trost on Day 3. He's held virtual meetings with the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinatti Bengals and Atlanta Falcons, per SaintsWire.

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