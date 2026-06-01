'I Believe in Coach Drink': Mizzou Commit Dami Sowunmi Breaks Down Recent Decision

Missouri football gained a commitment in the 2027 class from three-star defensive lineman Dami Sowumni on May 27. Sowunmi, the No. 439 player in the class, is a player the Tigers can absolutely build around in the future.

The Brownsburg, Indiana, native was intrigued by the Tigers for a variety of reasons, but the way they made him and his family feel was near the top of the list.

Above everything, however, was the plan that the coaching staff and head coach Eli Drinkwitz had for him.

"I feel like, as well as building the relationship with the coaching staff, they really cultivated with me and my family," Sowunmi told Missouri On SI. "It was just a big part in the decision-making, trusting the coaching staff, knowing that they're going to get it done. I believe in Coach Drink and what his plan is for me."

Outside of Drinkwitz, Sowunmi connected quickly with defensive line coach Chop Harbin and defensive tackles coach David Blackwell. The two stood out as coaches he could see himself playing under.

The development of certain players on the Missouri defensive line also stood out to Sowunmi. Zion Young, who was recently drafted by the Baltimore Ravens, was a player that Sowunmi noted as one he was impressed by.

"Coach Chop (Harbin) and coach (David) Blackwell are doing a lot of great things for the team, and (they) recently set up Zion Young," Sowunmi said. "I feel like I'd walk in and follow in the footsteps and make a big impact not only for the school, but for the fans and everything."

The way that Harbin and Blackwell talked to Sowunmi was also something that impressed him. It became clear to them that they're coaches who want to win and that they were passionate about developing their players.

"It's just the passion that was really what set them apart from different cultures," Sowunmi said. "The passion of them bringing me in and showing that it's family, it's all that. The passion was what really gave me the vision that this is the right place to be."

The pathway to early playing time and development was a contributing factor to Sowunmi's commitment to Missouri. The academic side of what MU has to offer was also another piece to the puzzle.

"It was just a lot of decision making, not only educationally, but also what will give me the best chance to be on the field as soon as possible and make a big impact at the school," Sowunmi said.

Sowunmi possesses an interesting mixture of size and speed for his position. It's not super clear where he'd slot in on the defensive line right now, currently standing at 6-foot-4, 260 pounds. He could easily be a larger outside edge rusher, but bulking him up with his athleticism could also make for a hyper-athletic interior lineman.

Regardless, Sowunmi brings versatility to the Tiger defensive line. He'll likely have to change his body in some regard to adjust to whichever position he ends up playing, but having options to slot him in at is a good thing.

"I feel like I'm a very versatile player when it comes to the d-line. I feel I can play any position on that d-line," Sowunmi said. "I feel like with that, it can really give an edge to this defense once I get up to college. So my versatility on the d-line is a big key for Mizzou."

Sowunmi has only been to Columbia once for a Junior Day event this past year. His upcoming visit to MU will be his first true time spent with the coaching staff and seeing the training facilities, along with everything else the visit will have to offer.

"The campus life there is just amazing," Sowunmi said. "It's a big city and I feel like it's just a lot that I haven't really discovered yet."

Sowunmi is set to take an official visit to Missouri on Friday, going through the entire weekend.

Click HERE for our recruiting tracker for Missouri football's 2027 class.

Who's committed to Mizzou in the 2027 recruiting class?

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.