Everything Eli Drinkwitz Said to Recap Week 1 of Fall Camp
COLUMBIA — With almost a full week of fall camp practices under the belt of the Missouri Tigers, head coach Eli Drinkwitz took to the podium to address the media and recap the week.
There doesn't seem to be much progress in naming the starters at certain positions like quarterback, left tackle and cornerback, but certain players are beginning to stand out at certain spots on the field.
Here's everything Drinkwitz said to the media following the conclusion of Saturday's practice.
How do you assess the first couple of days at camp?
"I've been really pleased with the way these guys have attacked it. I think they've had really good energy about how we practice, acclimating the new guys to our systems, and the routine from day to day. I think they've really taken advantage of the recovery room, that's what we made there. The play has been up and down both sides of the ball, a lot of things that continually work on. But I thought the effort, the energy, has been really good.”
How are you evaluating Matt and Sam and Beau of the first few days?
“They've all done some really good things and some really dumb things and that's kind of the quarterback position. Now it's about seeing, do they continually make that same mistake, or can they self-correct? We had a blitz period today, and I think both of them threw the pick, but then right there they moved the ball and both of them through touchdowns. I think that's exactly what you want to see. That's how you want this quarterback battle to go. [I] thought Matt Zollers did some really good things right down there, moving ball, made an adjustment to a play and [an] audible to a big-time throw right there. So been really pleased with all three of them. Won't know much until we get through this scrimmage on Monday.”
Do you ever look at how many years a guy has left beyond this year, or more than ever now is it just the next four months?
“We're here to win right now and that's the only thing that matters. Improve every day, make us better and embrace your role. Put the team first, so whatever value you can provide to helping us win. That's what you got to do.
I thought some people today really took advantage of opportunities out today. Jalen Catalon was out today and Jackson [Hancock] stepped up, had a big interception in Skelly today. Connor Tollison was out for a little bit. Tristan Wilson came to step right in. So really pleased with some of these guys and their abilities. Marquis Gracial. Sterling Webb was a little bit dinged up today. Marquis came in there made some big-time plays.”
Are any of those injuries concerns past today?
“No concerns. Trajen Greco has been out with a soft tissue injury. We expect to get him back probably tomorrow. What’s it tomorrow, Sunday? Probably getting back some in a limited capacity tomorrow. But other than that, everybody else is just day to day. Jalen Catalon and Connor Tollison are old. I think they were just trying to get some vet days, to be honest.”
Who stepped up from a leadership standpoint so far through five days?
“I think Khalil Jacobs has been unbelievable. Just his passion, authority on the field and the way he encourages (the defense), and then discourages the offense with his play, he's been really impressive to me. On the offensive side of the ball, Dominick Giudice had a really good day today from the leading standpoint. Marquis Johnson has been very consistent. That's been a healthy side for us."
How have you seen Marquis Johnson’s voice present through these first few days?
“Flash. Just consistency. I think he's been emotionally really consistent. If the ball is not coming to him, he just finds ways to play forward. When the ball comes to him and makes the play there, and he's encouraging people. So I've been pleased.“
Is Dominick Giudice’s starting right guard spot safe?
“I don't think anybody's starting job is safe after whatever practice this is, but he's doing a really good job.”
What have you seen out of left tackle?
“We started Jayven in there and then Johnny has been rotating. What I meant when I said we're starting Johnny over there is that he'd been working a lot of right tackle with Keagan [Trost], so we moved him over to left tackle. So it's him and Jayven. Jayven’s gone predominantly [with] the ones. I thought Johnny's had a really good camp so far, but Jayven has too. I've been pleased with both those guys. It's good when you're not noticing the left tackle and so far, we haven't noticed them. Now that's a really good job by coach Moore with chip blocks and stuff like that. But I think they've both handled [it] really well.”
Has anyone specifically jumped out as having taken a big step forward since spring ball?
“That's such a challenging question just because you're five days in and people just say you forget somebody. But I would say Marquis Gracial has probably grabbed my eye the most, just the difference in how he plays and how he commands his performance. I think Santana Banner, if I get him to practice the right way and not knock people over, I think he's doing a really good job. He had a pick today. I think that's been really impressive performance so far on the offensive side of the ball, Ahmad Hardy continues to be a really good player.”
How do you like Ahmad Hardy and how is he transferred over into the program?
“He's been great, awesome. He's a consistent player. He's been in the system as far as running the outside zone, so he knows how to make the cuts. He has a good feel for it. Thought he had a really big time running today on the left side, and he's a great kid, too.”
What are some of the main things you'll be looking for once the scrimmage gets going next week?
“Today, the defense had a chance to get off the field twice and had some penalties that extended drives, which led to a touchdown. That's the kind of stuff that gets you beat. It's not really technique or fundamentals, it's discipline stuff. So we've got to get that off the tape. Offensively, got to be more consistent protecting, especially on third downs and then taking care of the football. So it's so hard to say, you got to actually see them play. That's why we've had more play periods this year. Put it down there, and let's see where we're at, and we'll see what we got to do.”
Any separation at that second starting cornerback?
“No, not really.”
What can we expect from Donovan Olugbode?
“I think the biggest challenge for Donovan is just being consistent, just consistently finding ways to stay open and be open. But he's got to consistently catch the ball in traffic. So I think that for him is going to be the biggest key to be in the rotation. It's not a matter of route running, or you guys just consistently making those catches in traffic. That's smooth for him.”
Curtis Luper said Marquise Davis, you haven't had a guy that physically is like him as a true freshman? What have you seen?
“I saw we had to put him in (jersey number) 77 to make sure he runs a little bit faster. We'll see. It's too early to tell, to be honest. We gotta learn how to practice. Freshmen, you gotta learn how to practice. Every rep is full speed. Two-line finish means two-line finish. So these guys gotta learn how to practice. So all that stuff, all that talking in the summer. Really minor. That's that's just reminded everybody, we're not making bold predictions anymore. All that stuff's over. It's about what you do on the field.”
What do guys like Shaun Terry II and James Madison II need to do to solidify a role on the depth chart?
"Be consistent. I mean the wide receiver position comes down to can you get open and then you make the catch? I mean, that's really the two jobs of a wide receiver is get open and catch the ball and if you can do that, and you can play. If you can't, you won't, in all honesty. It's that simple.
Marquis and Kevin and Josh have proven to do that. I think Xavier [Loyd] has done that so far. But [the] rest of these guys, they'll get open, but then they won't catch the ball, or they're covered.”
What have you liked from Jalen Catalon’s leadership and experience so far for through the first couple days?
“He's just really good at getting everybody calm, getting lined up. There's not really a formation or something he hasn't seen. We tried to run a reverse the other day in the red zone. I mean, he stepped it out, defeated two blocks, just like you said. He's seen that play probably 17 times over the course of his career. Early recognition and communication are probably his biggest strengths.”
Has someone stood out as a punt returner?
“I think Kevin Coleman, right now, has probably got a pretty good grasp on it.I think Shaun Terry's done some good things. DaMarion Fowlkes has done some good things. But if we were going to go play today, we would definitely put Kevin Coleman out.”