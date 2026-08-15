Everything Eli Drinkwitz Said at Saturday's Press Conference

Head coach Eli Drinkwitz spoke with the media and discussed a variety of topics following Saturday's practice. Drinkwitz talked about Hardy's recovery, the offensive tackle room and the progression of many players during the interview. The whole transcript is below.

Opening statement:

"Good day today, approached it like it was preseason game one. (We) really tried to allow a lot of different players to get as many reps as we could on tape. Tried not to evaluate over, holistically offense and defensive schemes. More about individuals who can help us play. On the offensive side of the ball, fundamentals, blocking yards after catch, defensively tackling, physicality, holding point, pass rush ability and then we did some special teams stuff. So a lot of good. I'm sure there'll be a lot of bad. I'm sure there'll be a lot of stuff that we can take off the tape. Just try to get a measuring stick to where we're at after two weeks. We'll focus in on execution (this week) and then we'll have our next preseason scrimmage, or basically a preseason game next Saturday under the lights here in Faurot. So, took a step today and with that I'll open up for questions."

On Ahmad Hardy's recovery:

"He's still continuing to do rehab. Nothing really to note. I misspoke if I said that because it was really a five-week block. The 22nd... that will be the first five weeks where we'll sit down with the doctors and evaluate where he's at. So right now... he was out there this afternoon cheering on his teammates. He's still just able to get in the walk through stuff, but he's progressing in the weight room and in his speed training."

On Missouri's offensive tackles:

"I think we feel pretty comfortable with it right now. It doesn't mean somebody couldn't make a jump and force us to reevaluate it, but right now I feel pretty good that Cayden (Green) and Luke (Work) are kind of our starters and we got to figure out who's our third tackle between Logan (Reichert) and Jack (Lange) and even Whit Hafer. You know we moved Whit around a ton, but he's played tackle the past two days and he looked really natural at it, so to have that flexibility with him to even play all five positions is pretty good."

On resting starters including Cayden Green:

"For us right now, it's really about finding who's our third tackle and the only way you can get the reps you need to see is if you pull somebody. Even in the scrimmage today, we sat a lot of guys: Cayden Lee didn't get any reps. Jamal Roberts didn't get reps. Defense, Darris Smith, Robert Woodyard, Santana Banner, Chris Graves, guys who have played a ton of football in this league (didn't play). There was really no reason for us to put them out there in jeopardy and it's really about developing the other part of our roster. So that was all it is for Cayden."

On how Austin Simmons is running the offense:

"Just with everybody, there's positives and negatives. I think the thing that I've been appreciative of Austin is he's very coachable, he learns from his mistakes. He doesn't let a mistake bother him. He threw an interception the first drive today and then came back and threw a touchdown. So, I think that's growth. I think it's emotional consistency and maturity. Obviously, we got to take takeaways off the tape, but you know, he's very coachable and I'm appreciative of that."

On the Tigers' special teams unit:

"I mean, obviously, new coordinator. I think (John Papuchis) did a really good job getting his teams in, guys buying in to what we're doing. It looks different, feels a little different than what we've done in the past, which is good. As far as the specialists, you know, (Brett) Le Blanc and Blake (Craig) are back. We got to get consistency out of Blake. Today was not his most consistent day kicking field goals, which is surprising because he had two really good days before. So this is something we got to work (on). Brunno (Reus) has been good, but we won't know until you put it all together, but he's been consistently punting the ball well. We just got to make sure our protection and coverage is good."

On the progression of Auburn transfer Kensley Louidor-Faustin and the star position:

"He's played star at Auburn, so wasn't that difficult of a transition. So he's done a nice job. I think he's kind of figuring out what what our expectations and standards are, how we approach practice and how we approach the building every day. I think it's been some growth for some of these transfers, understanding just the culture that we have and the standards that we set. But he's adjusted well. I think there's been really good competition. I think CJ Bass III had a really good day too at the star position, (he) had a takeaway, so pleased with where that position's going."

On Langden Kitchen's improvement:

"Langden's been one of those guys that we've asked him and Darris to take on a bigger role as leaders and really make a jump and he's done an excellent job, similar to what Cody kind of went through. Being consistent, showing up, and demanding of himself, but now having a full year under his belt of exactly what the expectation is. Him and Coach (Brian) Early have been really focusing on their pass rush and how to create more pass rush, and he's been he's been a nightmare for our guys to block."

On the cornerback room:

"I think we've got quite a bit of depth. Obviously, Chris Graves has played a ton of football, he's probably got the best grasp of what we're trying to do on one side and then the other side, (you've got) Sione (Laulea), Jahlil Florence, Nick Deloach, Jaxson Gates as a freshman's he's come a long way, Cam Keys. I think there's a lot of ability there and it's just about who's going to make plays on the ball, who can cause incompletes and then force takeaways. And so every day we're just continuing to try to get reps and stack fundamentals and see who's going to be a guy for us. But you know, Sione and Jahlil have been exactly what we had hoped in getting those guys back. I was proud of Sione today, he had a couple of really big tackles on a duo play where he was the unblocked guy. He fit pretty good. And then Jahlil had two big time plays, one in the red zone, one backed up and forced an incompletion. So it's good stuff."

On the development of Tristan Wilson:

"I mean Tristan has developed himself into a starter in the SEC and really one of our most versatile players. You know, with Dom out today, we moved Tristan into the center position and I mean he handled everything from cadence to snap count to identification, we didn't really miss a beat. (I'm) just impressed with his commitment. He's got a great routine. That group works really hard, they're in here every day at six, working on their bodies, working on their stretching, and he's always putting in extra."

On Cayden Lee:

"Obviously Cayden and Austin have a connection from what they've done and he's got a natural feel and understanding. (He's) been a really good player, addition for us in the return game. You know, just consistently catching the ball, making contesting catches. That's our challenge for every wide receiver, but him particularly, just continue to challenge him to play bigger than he is."

On transfers that have demonstrated leadership early:

"The biggest thing we talk about with the transfers is be uniquely you, but joining with us. And being you will never supersede what we've built here as a team and a brotherhood. And I think that message has been really well received. The thing about the transfers is none of them have tried to come in and establish, they just tried to reinforce the message of the captains. Guys like Jaden Jones, who's come in and battled some things. He had a health deal this summer and battled, but the way he battled through created respect for him, for his teammates and he's used that respect in a positive way to enforce the culture. I think Cayden Lee's been one of those guys too, similar to what Kevin Coleman did. I think Luke Work's just worked his tail off, and so you know he's gained respect of the players. I think that's the biggest thing is those guys haven't tried to come in and necessarily establish themselves as alphas. It's just how do we just be a part of this culture and continue to enhance it."