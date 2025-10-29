Everything Eli Drinkwitz Said in Bye Week Teleconference
No. 19 Missouri is on a bye week, but there's plenty of work for Eli Drinkwitz's squad to do before finishing the season with a four-game stretch.
At top of that list is figuring out how to move forward with true freshman Matt Zollers as the team's starting quarterback after starter Beau Pribula went down with injury in Missouri's game at Vanderbilt in Week 9.
Drinkwitz spoke to the media Wednesday to provide updates on Pribula, Zollers' progression, and more. Here's a full transcript of what he had to say.
Opening statement, injury updates:
"Just want to update a couple of injuries. Beau Pribula, our starting quarterback, had a non-fracture, dislocated ankle, which only occurs in about 1% of ankle injuries, It's considered a taekwondo type injury. So, his path to recovery is to TBD, to be determined. So we're doing everything we can. There is no surgery, and there is no broken bones, but there was a dislocation that had to be corrected, and we're working towards recovery. Don't know what the timetable for his return would be.
Brett Norfleet is considered day-to-day after a separated shoulder in the game, and we are working to strengthen that shoulder, and his progress will be updated on the SEC injury report."
On the approach of the bye week with Matt Zollers at quarterback:
"We just get him the work and practice that he needs. I think one of the best things we do is develop our players in our program, whether we're talking about 'Monday Night Football' (scout team), whether we're talking about three-spot throughout fall camp, whether we're talking about making sure that he's getting reps during the practice week, I think that's why he performed as well as he did, and so this week, it'll be continuing to do that with him and Brett Brown."
On his evaluation of Zollers' performance at Vanderbilt, value of Zollers being able to get backup reps since Week 1:
"Obviously pretty disappointed in the outcome of the Vanderbilt game. All three phases had opportunities in the third quarter to assert ourselves, and we didn't. And that's on me. I got to do a better job getting our team to seize the moment, and whether that's through coaching decisions or whatever, we just got to be better there.
I thought Matt did an excellent job in the game, outside of the one turnover, which ultimately is on me for putting him in that situation. He did everything he could. Gave us a chance, last throw hits the goal line, I don't how much inches short of the goal line. So played confident, played well, and continue to work. And again, like I said, I think one of the best things we do in our program is the developmental program and get people opportunities to improve. And he's done an excellent job and working those reps, and we'll see those dividends, whether it's now or in the future, we'll see the dividends of the seeds that we've sown in reps."
On if the team will hesitate to call quarterback designed runs after those plays have resulted in injuries to both Pribula and Sam Horn this season:
'I mean, there's a lot of people who run their quarterback and injuries happen, they're kind of a unfortunate part of the game. But we're going to have to do what we need to do to win. And whatever we need to do to win is what we're going to do. And we're not going to put any limitations because of fear on our team. We don't we don't operate in a fear mode. We operate in an aggressive mode."
On how Zollers has progressed in his understanding of the offense:
"I think pretty well. I mean, he's had the last eight weeks of opportunities to be the No. 2 and get the reps. And we do a two-minute drill every Wednesday, and he's gotten every single one of those. We do dirty show every Tuesday with noise he's gotten every one of those the last eight weeks. So he's prepared. Obviously there's only things that occur in games that he'll learn from, and we don't expect him to be perfect, but we're very excited about his opportunity.
I've been adamant about Matt being the future of our program, and he just gets a chance now to step into it early from an experience standpoint, and he's got a really good defense to lean on. We got to to play better up front for him, and we got to continue to find advantages in special teams and clean that area up so that he doesn't feel all the pressure."
On if Brett Brown will be the backup quarterback:
"Yeah, Brett's No. 2."
On the plan for the bye week:
"Bye week goals were really simple. We wanted to continue to sharpen our 'EDGE' — energy, details, grit, emotional consistency — in how we practiced and worked out, focused on the fundamentals. The second thing was to get healthy, to get our bodies rested for this stretch, and then get ahead on (Texas( A&M). So, that's what we're doing.
Our coaches are spending quite a bit of today on future opponents, and we'll have a practice today on future opponents, and then tomorrow, we'll shift gears and get into A&M. And then Friday, we'll do a little bit more before we cut them loose for the weekend. And then, coaches will go on the road recruiting, and we'll be back Sunday in all eyes towards the opportunity that we have, which is to host a top-five team at Faurot Field on a beautiful Saturday afternoon. So it's going to be an awesome opportunity, and we're working towards it."
On what's led to Josiah Trotter's success:
"I think it's just the right fit. I think the combination of great coaching with Derek Nicholson, I think he's done a really good job of freeing his mind and letting him play downhill. I think it's a combination of a front four that does an excellent job creating disruption. And then obviously, Josiah does a great job of studying tape, knowing what to expect, and then it brings a physicality to him at the point of contact. I think he's absolutely one of the best linebackers in college football. And we're going to need him and the whole defense to continue to bring it in the next four weeks."