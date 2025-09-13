Everything Eli Drinkwitz Said to Recap Win Over Louisiana
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers handled business in Week 3 against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, winning 52-10 in an offensive showcase.
Everything was clicking on offense for the Tigers, especially the running game. They totalled 427 rushing yards once the clock hit zero.
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz spoke to the media following the win to recap the piping-hot hour of football he had just coached. Here's everything Drinkwitz said to the media.
Opening statement
“Just want to start by thanking the fans, our administration, Laird [Veatch] and Marcy [Girton] and everybody that works within our program and the stadium and campus to be willing to adjust and get this game time at noon. I appreciate the fans showing up and being here, and they were awesome again. Totally understand them leaving at halftime. All good. It was a little bit hot out there, but I really, really appreciate our administration working really hard with the city and everybody to get this game done in the manner with which we did it.
Really, really proud of the football team. This is one of those games that's a really good football team. They won 10 games last year. They got nine returning starters. I think they've got a good football team that didn't have some of their best today, but for us, that could have gone one of two ways. And I really challenged our guys to have to demonstrate an elite edge, to demand it from themselves and others, and to be disciplined, to dominate their opponent for four quarters. Outside of two plays, probably in that game, the interception by Beau [Pribula] and that long run, I really felt like we really dominated that game. Obviously, the time of possession, the ability to rush for 400, 200-yard rushers again, and the ability to control the swing eight was really good. There's always things you want to work on.”
On what he liked about the defense
“I thought for the most part, we played really good, kept them behind the sticks, were able to create some havoc on third downs. I like the way Corey [Batoon] mixed it up. Obviously, we played a lot tighter coverage, other than the one PI, really didn't have a lot of space there. I wish you could say everything but one play, but we did give up a big play, and that's got to get taken off the tape.
On Marquise Davis’ performance
“On that last drive, we looked a little sluggish, and Jamal [Roberts] started cramping, but that's because we had the ball, and we had 51 plays in the first half. So for us, to have the third back that can go in there and run as physical as he can. I was really proud of [Brendon] Haygood too, breaking tackles. So those guys are really tough runners. I think our two young running backs, Marquise and Haygood, are going to be really, really bright spots for us in the future. They just got to continue to believe in development. They got a really good back in front of them, but they're going to get their opportunities too.”
On run blocking improvements
“I thought they did a nice job. We were able to get our outside zone going, which, honestly, I wasn't sure, just because they run that scheme too, but I thought obviously coach [Kirby] Moore and the run game guys, Derham [Cato] and [Brandon] Jones and [Curtis] Luper and Jack Abercrombie really dialed up some good stuff, kept them off balance in our 12 personel run game, and we were able to attack the perimeter with some Kevin Coleman stuff. I thought the reverse was a good change of pace for us, too. I think we handled it well. Don't love where we're at protecting the quarterback. We gave up two sacks there and a free runner on a pressure. So we're gonna have to look at that and get that off tape. I know South Carolina defensive coordinator likes to bring pressure, so we have to sure that up.
On Curtis Luper’s work with the running backs
“He's recruited talented players. I think Lupe’s always had an eye for picking running backs. You look at the guys that we've had here, the guys that he's been able to attract to our program, then he does a good job of believing in them all week and keeping them fresh.”
On handling the on-field heat
“I thought our guys handled it really well. I didn't think it was a factor for them until really the second half offensively, and then obviously we were able to rotate some guys in. I think they just showed us the actual turf surface was 176 degrees right there at the end. That's a player safety issue, and we don't really have any way to cool that turf down with those pellets. That's why it was so critical for us to move this game up and appreciate the SEC and everybody recognizing it's more about player safety.”
On rotating Curtis Peagler and Tristan Wilson at right guard
“Until I get the tape, I don't want to make any judgments, but Tristan, I talked about in fall camp, Tristan really kind of got put behind the eight ball because Connor [Tollison] wasn't full speed, and then Connor got dang so he had to slide to center, but it truly was a competition. We just felt like there's some meat left on that bone as far as improvement. You're going to need more guys than just five, so let's start rotating those guys and see if we can't create some depth and competition. I was really proud of that two group coming in there. I think they ran the ball every play they ran and did a nice job.”
On Ahmad Hardy’s performance
“He's a tough runner. He has a refusal to get tackled. He's got really good vision, I think other than maybe the counter play down there on the first drive, I think he hit every hole the way you want to.
He just got a game ball, so pretty special performance by him. The key for us is going to be able to get him back physically week in and week out.”
On Faurot Field becoming a big home-field advantage
“Honestly, I haven't put a lot of thought into it. I think our team just has an expectation that our fans are going to be here and we're going to play well at home. It is what it is that's, that's the environment that we wanted to create, and that's the expectation.
I would challenge our fan base; the South Carolina game is not a sellout yet. So what are we waiting on? That's going to be an opening SEC game, and it needs to be much more rowdy, much more raucous than the KU game, all right? This is the SEC. You've got a really good football team. We need everybody to show up, be early, be loud, create that home-field advantage that we know we can and take it to another level, because we know it's there.”
On if he remembers a game where only four passing yards were allowed
Nope, but I don't have as good a memory as I used to. Too much aspartame and Diet Cokes, I think.
On shutting down Louisiana’s passing game
“If I'm being real, obviously their starting quarterback got dinged up, and he's a really, really good player. So coming on the road, the SEC environment, versus that front, we just felt like we needed to be very aggressive and relentless in our coverage. I don't think we called much zone cover today. I think the first completion they had was zone and that was about it. We knew we wanted to take away windows and make a cuff on him and see if we could get a hold of the ball.”
On Beau Pribula’s response to his interception
“About time. Let’s get it out of the way so people could quit asking us all about it, move on. I mean, it was a Cover 2, probably should have moved onto the box to the field, but he didn’t. The only thing about Beau is, when he makes a mistake, he owns it. Moves on.”
On the mentality they took away from this game
“Discipline to dominate your opponent for four quarters. I think we've got guys who've played a lot of football. We've got a lot of different playmakers, and we've got to be willing to continue to lean into that. I think there's a lot of confidence in our running game. There should be a lot of confidence in our pass game. So I think the biggest thing we got to do is figure out how to protect the quarterbacks and keep them upright.”
On where he feels the team is at this point in the season
“I think there's, there's always room for improvement. Obviously, we had the close call right there with Marquis [Johnson] extending the ball at the goal line, which we don't do. I mean, it's something we don't do. Obviously, we had the big run at the interception. Had some leak yardage on kickoff coverage. So when there's plenty of stuff. We had a busted protection in our punt. So there's plenty of stuff to work on and get better. But I liked their mentality going into the game. I think there's been plenty of teams around the country going to these type of games, and it's a lot tougher than they wanted to be, and our guys made sure to win.”
On Matt Zollers getting reps
“Every rep Matt gets is a learning opportunity and I think he's really been very mature in his approach the last three weeks and I appreciate that out of him. I wish we would have been able to get into some more throws, just so he has that experience. But there's part of being a good sport too, and there's part of getting off that field because it was too hot. So, Kirby did exactly what we needed to do: to run the ball. Matt’s growing and we're getting him a lot of reps in practice and that's good for him.”
On Brett Brown getting reps at quarterback
“Obviously, we needed to. That's why we signed him from the free agent wire, a couple of weeks ago to be our emergency quarterback, and again, an opportunity to get somebody in the game so the first time they have the action, it doesn't surprise them. So, appreciate, coach [Sean] Gleason and Kirby having those guys ready. Appreciate his willingness to commit to our team and come back before working on his master's degree, so it's a good deal for everybody.”