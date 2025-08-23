Everything Learned About the Mizzou Offense in Fall Camp
After 18 practices of what head coach Eli Drinkwitz called his "hardest" fall camp in his time with the Missouri Tigers, there's arguably even more questions about the team's offense than there was before. At least from the outside.
Internally, Drinkwitz and the coaching staff have expressed plenty of confidence in areas where others might be concerned.
After attending every practice and press conference of fall camp, here's our top takeaways about the Tigers offense as they enter the season.
Uncertainty, but not a lack of confidence at quarterback
If anything Eli Drinkwitz said over fall camp was true, then John Madden's old saying of "if you have two quarterbacks, you have none," doesn't apply to the Tigers.
"My gosh, these guys both can play at a high level and win," Drinkwitz said of the quarterbacks in his final press conference of fall camp. "So what that means moving forward, I don't know yet."
The real uncertainty comes from the question of whether or not that talent will show up on not just the practice field, but also in a game. Sam Horn hasn't thrown for more than five pass attempts in a game since 2021, his senior year of high school. Beau Pribula has only done it four times in the same time frame.
Both have had three years and four off-seasons to develop now. But neither have had the opportunity to back up the four stars they earned as high-school prospects.
With this in mind, the decision to have both play in the Week 1 game is a sensible one. Especially if the race is truly as tight as Drinkwitz has let on during all of fall camp. There's too many variables to test in a game that simply can't be replicated in a practice setting.
New looks for the offensive line
The position group that feels like much more of a risky situation is the offensive line, where Missouri is tasked with replacing three starters.
Two of those new expected starters — Dominick Giudice at left guard and Keagen Trost at right tackle — are transfers. Redshirt junior Curtis Peagler, who only has 26 career offensive snaps, will slot in at right guard.
Missouri went into fall camp running a completely different lineup in practice than the expected Week-1 starters. After two weeks of camp, Missouri moved up Peagler to the starting right guard spot, and switched the positions of both Cayden Green and Giudice. Even with the changes though, Drinkwitz isn't feeling unsettled with the group.
"All the the worry about, 'Oh, man, we're moving —', man, that's ridiculous," Drinkwitz said to reporters after a practice at Lindenwood. "Don't worry about it. I promise you, we know what we're doing with that. We'll be just fine."
Compared to quarterback, the worst-case scenario for Missouri's offensive line is more of a question. How the group holds up in the early weeks is easily one of the top storylines for the season.
Olugbode, Davis carving out roles as freshmen
Running back Marquise Davis and wide receiver Donovan Olugbode stick out as the two most-likely options out of any Missouri's true freshmen to earn meaningful playing time this year.
Olugbode was the highest-rated prospect in Missouri's class, and it became apparent why early in fall camp. He was constantly making impressive catches and showing off his ability as a route runner. Drinkwitz listed Olugbode as a standout after Missouri's second scrimmage, but challenged the receiver in one key area.
“I think the biggest challenge for Donovan is just being consistent," Drinkwitz said after the first week of fall camp. "Just consistently finding ways to stay open and be open. But he's got to consistently catch the ball in traffic. So I think that for him is going to be the biggest key to be in the rotation."
There's a clear path to Olugbode to see the field. His top competitors for playing time at the third or fourth boundary receiver spot look to be Illinois State graduate transfer Xavier Loyd and redshirt freshman James Madison II.
Davis was another player that Drinkwitz listed as a standout in Missouri's second scrimmage, saying the running back "stole the show with his effectiveness" in the run game.
The top hurdle for Davis to clear in order to earn a significant role could be being able to prove himself as a pass blocker. It's one of the top traits that allowed Jamal Roberts to earn a role last season.
Louisiana-Monroe transfer Ahmad Hardy will undoubtedly be the workhorse at the position. But one or both of Davis and Roberts will need to be involved too.
Both Olugbode and Davis will have opportunities in the first few weeks of the season. Proving they're ready for the pressure of a game will be crucial to turning their potential into immediate roles.
Tight ends should be more involved
Over the first two years with Kirby Moore as offensive coordinator, the tight ends have not played a prominent role in the passing game. Only 14% of Missouri's targets went to the position group in 2024, and only 9% did in 2023.
But this year's tight end room is set to be the deepest since Moore arrived. Junior Brett Norfleet is back to full health after his sophomore season was hamstrung by shoulder injuries. Fellow junior Jordon Harris proved himself as a blocker in the time Norfleet missed.
In the transfer portal, the Tigers added veteran Vince Brown II from Colorado State and redshirt freshman Gavin Hoffman, who spent his first season developing and adding on size at Iowa. Plus, Drinkwitz said redshirt freshman Jude James had one of the best set of spring practices out of anyone on the team.
"That's a position that in this league is a premium," Drinkwitz said at the start of fall camp. "You got to have long guys who can really handle playing on the edge and provide support there when you're going against elite pass rushers. As far as in the pass game, we would love to see those guys be more involved, especially down the field."
Norfleet, Hoffman and James stand out as the three best receivers in the group. If all three can prove to be versatile pieces by being able to block as well, the tight end position should make Missouri's offense more flexible than it has been the past two seasons.