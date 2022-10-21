Fan Nation SEC Week 8 Football Predictions

The staffs of three Fan Nation SEC sites provide their game predictions for Week 8 of the college football season.

The Missouri Tigers, fresh off a bye week, are preparing to host the Vanderbilt Commodores at 3 p.m. central on Saturday.

Those predictions will come later this week. But what about the rest of the SEC?

Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report provide their predictions for the rest of the SEC games this week.

UT Martin at Tennessee, 11 a.m. central, SEC Network

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: This is a classic “little brother-big brother” game that the Vols should walk through pretty easily. Tennessee 55, UT Marin 10

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Volunteers might have a bit of an emotional letdown after the thrilling win over Alabama, but that doesn’t mean a blowout win over UT Martin isn’t already well in the works. Tennessee 54, UT Martin 9

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I mean, naturally, this would be the perfect letdown game. But the Skyhawks only win this game if they’re unable to get new goal posts for Neyland Stadium. And, hey, Tennessee — don’t start a GoFundMe for new goal posts when you know darn well you can afford replacements. Bad look. Tennessee 52, UT Martin 10

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Holy lucky schedule, Tennessee. Thank goodness the Vols are facing the Skyhawks instead of Kentucky after last week's emotional win over Alabama. Make no mistake, Tennessee will win, but it could be an ugly start to no one's surprise. Tennessee 38, UT Martin 7

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: There isn't a whole lot to write about this one. Tennessee is a legit College Football Playoff contender and should have no issue dispatching UT Martin. Tennessee 63, UT Martin 7

No. 7 Ole Miss at LSU, 2:30 p.m. central, CBS

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Who would’ve predicted Ole Miss in the AP Top 10? Usually, LSU spells trouble, but the Rebels should continue to win in this game. Ole Miss 40, LSU 31

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Ole Miss found itself in early battles against two of the worst teams in the SEC the past few weeks. Headed into Baton Rouge, the Rebels will be in another close one against an underrated LSU team that will come up inches short of an upset. Ole Miss 39, LSU 37

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I’m incredibly tempted to pick LSU here. Ole Miss has to lose sometime right? This would be the perfect time. The Rebels are feeling good, they’re playing an LSU team that’s feeling good but that you might underestimate just a little bit. Alabama lost last week so the SEC West Division is there for the taking. Does all of that spell doom for the Rebels? Not necessarily. If coach Lane Kiffin can get the running game clicking, I think that favors Ole Miss. And, on the road, the running game can be your best friend. Ole Miss 34, LSU 31

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Ole Miss remains the biggest underdog in the country despite being undefeated. They're one of six programs nationally with a Top-20 scoring offense and Top-20 scoring defense. Running back Zach Evans turns on the jets and coach Lane Kiffin pounces for four quarters to improve to 8-0, inching that much closer to a must-see spectacle against Alabama on Nov. 12. Ole Miss 34, LSU 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: While Tennessee rightfully has seen a lot of the headlines this season, Ole Miss currently finds itself 7-0 and also in the Top 10. Rebels coach Lane Kiffin has his team rolling and will lead them into a hostile environment to take on LSU this Saturday. It won't come easy but look for Ole Miss to leave this one still undefeated and creeping further up in the Top 10. Ole Miss 41, LSU 31

No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama, 6 p.m. central, ESPN

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Alabama gets back on track with a W against the Bulldogs at home. Alabama 40, Mississippi State 24

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: This should be a fun one … but not for Hail State. The pass-happy Bulldogs will keep things interesting against Alabama, but the Tide might be a little too ticked off after last week’s loss to have another game come down to the wire. Alabama 41, Mississippi State 31

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: What’s the only thing worse than facing a talented Alabama team with Nick Saban as head coach? Facing a talented Alabama team with Nick Saban as head coach AND they’re ticked off. Mississippi State is taking Tennessee off the Christmas card this year. Alabama 37, Mississippi State 31

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Alabama has lost two regular season games since 2019. In both instances, the Crimson Tide took on Mississippi State immediately after and reminded the country that it’s still Alabama by outscoring the Bulldogs 87-16. It's closer this season, but the final result remains. Alabama 44, Mississippi State 24

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: A ticked off Alabama is likely not an ideal scenario for Mississippi State. However, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers could have a field day against a very shaky Alabama secondary. That being said, while Mississippi State keeps this one close early, Alabama will pull away late in this one to get back on track in SEC play. Alabama 42, Mississippi State 28

Texas A&M at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. central, SEC Network

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: The Aggies are undefeated all-time against South Carolina, and don’t expect that to change. A&M has had a bye week to prepare after its close contest with Alabama in Week 6. Now, the Aggies should put a little more of their talent to good use after some time to sort things out. Texas A&M 30, South Carolina 18

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Both teams are fresh off a buy week, but one only was able to secure the upset win over a ranked opponent before the week off (South Carolina over Kentucky). The Gamecocks are looking for a midseason surge and the Aggies are in their way. Fortunately for A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, his defense will help pull out an entertaining road win. Texas A&M 22, South Carolina 21

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Both teams are coming off of bye weeks. But I’m not feeling the Aggie offense. Frankly, no one is right now. However, the nice thing about a bye week is you can recalibrate. Haynes King is a good quarterback and may eventually be a great one for the Aggies. But he needs more help around him, and if the Aggies are willing to lean on that help, they can extend their lead in the Bonham Trophy series to 8-0. Just don’t expect this one to be pretty. Texas A&M 27, South Carolina 24

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Texas A&M is 7-0 all-time against South Carolina in SEC play. And while the Aggies have failed to meet the standard of being a preseason Top-10 program, they did find a formula that worked against one of the nation's top defenses on the road. This comes down to kicker Randy Bond, and he drills a late field goal to end A&M's month-long road trip away from Kyle Field with a victory. Texas A&M 31, South Carolina 28

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: There might not be a more intriguing matchup in the SEC this week than Texas A&M hitting the road to take on South Carolina. While the South Carolina offense seems to be finding its rhythm, the Texas A&M offense has been stagnant at times and downright lethargic at others. I expect South Carolina to pull off the big win at home and continue its upward trajectory that it has shown this season. South Carolina 38, Texas A&M 28

