Mizzou's Blake Baker on Adjustment for DB Marcus Clarke Since Arrival: 'Like Riding a Bike'

Missouri Tigers defensive coordinator Blake Baker received a familiar face for his defense via the transfer portal on Aug. 29, as it was announced that former Miami Hurricanes defensive back Marcus Clarke would be transferring to Mizzou.

Baker recruited Clarke out of high school and coached him as the defensive coordinator when the two were at Miami together in 2020.

Now settled down in Columbia, Baker admits it's been an adjustment period for Clarke, but his proud of the progress he's made with getting reacquainted with the system.

"It's like riding a bike," Baker said Wednesday. "I think it took him a little bit to find his footing. It's like any of us, you get away from something for a certain amount of time ... He's gotten better and better every week but I think that's just being more comfortable with the calls and remembering them and how we do certain things."

Clarke recorded his first tackle as a Tiger in the 24-17 loss to the Florida Gators on Oct. 8. In two seasons with the Hurricanes, Clarke recorded 29 total tackles, two passes defended, and two interceptions. He admitted the comfort with Baker was a major driving force in getting him to transfer to Mizzou.

"I've known Coach Baker for a long time, recruited me out of high school," Clarke said. "Have a really great relationship with him which also made it easier for me to come here. Play-call wise, it's similar to what we ran at Miami, so I'm very familiar with the system."

Clarke's addition and continued impact will only bolster a Mizzou defense that been impressive in the SEC this season. A sputtering offense has been a primary reason for the Tigers' 2-4 record, but the defense has done it's job well. The Tigers are allowing the fourth-fewest yards per game (331) and have held their last four opponents to under 30 points.

Mizzou, Baker, and Clarke will get a chance to help right the ship on Saturday at home against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Just another opportunity for Clarke to shed his training wheels.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

