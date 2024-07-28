Five Things Learned from Eli Drinkwitz Ahead of Mizzou's Fall Practices
The Missouri Tigers reported for fall practices Sunday, with the first practice scheduled for Monday morning. A month from the first practice, Missouri will be kicking off its 2024 season by hosting Murray State at Faurot Field on Thursday, August 29.
In the month before then, Missouri has three goals for its players — create adversity, embrace your role and develop unity as a team. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz outlined those goals and much more to preview fall camp in a press conference Sunday afternoon. Here's three things learned from what he had to say.
Still Something to Prove
Missouri proved many doubters wrong in 2023 with its 11-2, Cotton Bowl-winning season. The team adopted the motto 'something to prove.' While the Tigers have more believers this season, they still believe there's more work to be done to change the outside perception of the program.
"I think we still have a lot to prove," Drinkwitz said. "Sometimes we get caught in trying to chase the next motto or whatever. Sometimes the motto just kind of fits. And for us, we're just something to prove '24."
Missouri now having high expectations presents a new challenge for Drinkwitz and the Tigers. However, Drinkwitz preaches to his team that if you ignore outside noise when its negative, you also have to ignore it when its positive.
"I think the biggest challenge for us is, in the past, we had to ignore the noise and the naysayers. Now we've kind of got to ignore the noise and the praise givers and focus on just what we need to do, which is try to be the very best we can today."
Missouri's 2023 team repeatedly credited their success to the bond they were able to create during fall camp. Missouri is returning a number of leaders responsible for setting the culture last year but the 2024 team will have unique challenges ahead of them. With a host of new characters, the chemistry of the team will create a new bond and enviroment.
"The reality of it is just whether or not our players buy into that process of being vulnerable in Tiger Olympics and unity groups, you know, being able to spend the time necessary to build bonds. There's no microwave to it. There's no exact formula. It's going to be uniquely this group's challenge to form those bonds by spending time together, by handling and facing adversity."
Competitions at RB, OL are Wide Open
Fall practices breed competion and create opportunity at open roster spots. For Missouri, the best man will win. According to Drinkwitz, no player is coming in with a leg up over another. The coaching staff wants the roster to be constantly competing for their job.
Spots along the offensive line and in the running back room are anyones to take.
"It's wide open," Drinkwitz said of the battle on the offensive line. "Our number one core value is always compete, and that's whether you're a returning starter or whether you're a transfer, whoever's coming to your Best Buy, most consistent starters."
At running back, Marcus Carroll and Nate Noel, two transfers, have the most starting experince but wull still have to fight to earn their roles. Redshirt freshman Jamal Roberts is another contender to earn an important spot on the roster.
"It's an open competition for talented players to display what they can do. Being a running back for us starts first with protecting the quarterback. ... After that, I think we need to figure out who is going to be an identity guy for us, who's going to have the identity of toughness."
Staff Changes
This June, the FBS adopted a rule change, allowing any coaching assistant to provide technical and tactical instruction to players. Previously, assistants were allowed to help the coaching staff but unable to have direct coaching relationships with players on the field.
This rule change led to some changes to the Missouri coaching staff, with three assistants stepping into new roles.
"It helps us to maximize everybody's role," Drinkwitz said of the rule changes and promotions. , and be better suited to take advantage of the coaches that we have on staff."
Jake Yoro, initially hired as a defensive assistant this spring, will be the safeties coach. He previously worked with new defensive coordinator Corey Batoon at Alabama from 2018-'19. Yoro was the safeties coach at Hawaii in 2017 and the past two seasons.
David Blackwell, hired as a defensive consultant in March of 2023, was promoted to defensive tackles coach. He will work in tandem with defensive line coach Al Davis.
Chris Ball, hired as a defensive assistant this March, will also assist in the linebackers room. Ball's coaching career started in 1986 and included stints as a defensive coordinator at Idaho State, Washington State, Arizona State and Memphis.
Sean Gleeson, hired as an offensive assistant this March, will also assist offensive coordinator Kirby Moore in the coaching of the quarterbacks. Gleeson is entering his 18th year in coaching and spent two years as Princeton's offensive coordinator.
Finally, Derham Cato, hired as a senior offensive analyst in April of 2023, was promoted to tight ends coach. Erik Link will now focus solely on special team as the unit's coordinator after managing both special teams in tight ends in 2022 and 2023.
Two Injuries
Missouri added two players to the medical redshirt list; running back Chris Kreh and safety Isaac Thompson. Their injuries were undisclosed.
"Their injuries were just too significant for them to continue to play football at the highest level. Those guys both have been with us throughout the summer and will continue to help our football team in the coaching realm throughout this year."
Kreh was a consistent contributor on special teams for Missouri in each of the past two seasons.
Thompson would be entering his redshirt sophomore season but has yet to see the field since joining the Tigers in the 2022 season. He still has an exciting potential to develop after he recovers from his injury as a four-star prospect out of high school.
