Florida Defensive Players to Watch in Week 6 vs Mizzou

The Florida Gators defense will be a big test for the Missouri Tigers in the Swamp.

Coming off of painful losses to both Auburn and the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs, the Missouri Tigers should have their hands full yet again in Week 6 when they travel to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators in the Swamp.

The Gators will be welcoming a new head coach in Billy Napier, who makes his way over from Louisiana Lafayette for his first Power 5 head coaching job.

An offensive-minded head coach, Napier will have to find a way to improve the Gator defense in a major way on the defensive end in 2022, after finishing 73rd in the country in scoring defense and 51st in the nation in total defense.

The Gators were solid against the pass last season, ranking 25th in the country. However, they were dreadful against the run, ranking 81st in the country.

Either way, defensive coordinators Patrick Toney and Sean Spencer will have their work cut out for them in the SEC, and it has been an up and down year so far on that side of the ball.

So will the Tigers have enough to upset the Gators? Let's take a look at a few offensive players to watch when the Tigers head to Gainesville in Week 6.

Stick with MizzouSportsTalk.com as we preview the matchup between Florida and Missouri throughout the week.

S Rashad Torrence II

One of the most productive player on the defense, safety Rashad Torrence currently leads the Gators in tackles with 45 total tackles through the first five games.

He has not been as active in the passing game, with just one pass break up, but is instrumental in the defensive scheme for the Gators.

JACK Brenton Cox Jr.

For Florida to improve its defense in 2022, the pass rush must be consistent. And as the Gators' best pass rusher, Brenton Cox Jr. will be is the leader in that regard. Last season, Cox finished with 41 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hurries, four pass breakups, and one forced fumble.

Currently, he only has one sack on the season, but those numbers are sure to rise as the chances continue. The Tigers will have their hands full with him on Saturday.

LB Amari Burney

The one player that opposing offenses fear most for the Gators so far in 2022 has been linebacker Amari Burney, who leads the team with four sacks, has one interception, and 4.5 tackles for loss.

He is also fourth on the team with 28 total tackles.

