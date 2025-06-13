Ranking the 3 Best Linebackers Mizzou will Face in 2025
The Southeastern Conference is loaded on the defensive side of the ball next season, full of elite returning players looking to terrorize the conference once more. Many of those players at the linebacker position are ones the Missouri Tigers will face in their 2025-26 season, presenting multiple challenges for the offense and coaching staff.
Most of the talent at the linebacker spot in the SEC next season is all returning players from the previous season. A year to marinate in their respective defensive systems should allow many of these players to take large steps forward, while helping to progress their team's defense, as well.
Here's a glance into the three best linebackers Missouri is slated to play next season.
1. Deontae Lawson, Alabama
Just because Lawson wasn't the leading tackler on his team last season doesn't mean he wasn't impactful. With junior Jihaad Campbell off to the NFL, Lawson is now slated to be the leading linebacker, and leader in general, on the Alabama defense.
The incoming senior recorded a career-best 76 total tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and an interception last season for the Crimson Tide. He was also the fourth-highest graded linebacker in the SEC according to Pro Football Focus, behind Campbell and two others who were selected in the 2025 NFL draft.
He contributed to Alabama's domination over Missouri last season, a game that resulted in a 34-0 defeat for the Tigers, by adding five tackles to the team's stat line.
Lawson has nothing and nobody in his way that should stop him from being one of the best linebackers in the conference this season. He will see an uptick in snaps and leadership, and increased production should come along with that, too.
2. Taurean York, Texas A&M
Despite only playing in 39 snaps and not making much of a statistical impact against Missouri last season, York is a constant threat in the middle of the field for the Aggies. He posted 82 tackles, four pass deflections, 2.5 sacks and an interception last year, slightly improving on his beyond-impressive true freshman season.
York was one of the most eye-catching true freshmen in the 2023-24 season, finishing the year with 74 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble. Finding a young player who can contribute at that level, especially at such an important position, is a rare feat. He somehow managed to top that last year, meaning another jump should be expected of him in 2025.
Even when he didn't make a huge impact against Missouri on the stat sheet last year, he still racked up three pressures and a sack. His ability to apply pressure to and intimidate opposing quarterbacks is arguably his scariest trait, adding another element to his very polished game.
York is the second-highest graded linebacker in the conference returning this season when it comes to pass rushing, only behind LSU's Whit Weeks. If he can continue to increase his sack numbers while leaving his fingerprints on other parts of the game, he will be a top priority of Missouri's offensive staff when November 8 rolls around.
3. Bryan Longwell, Vanderbilt
Longwell was sneakily one of the most productive linebackers in the SEC last season, posting 89 tackles. 1.5 sacks, four pass deflections and an interception last year. He was the eighth-leading tackler last season in the SEC and is fourth among returners.
Against Missouri, he posted 12 tackles and a sack in a narrow overtime victory, one that went in favor of Missouri. This was, without a doubt, the best game he had all of last season. The Tigers got a true glimpse of what Longwell can do, and now he'll have another offseason of development under his belt.
He excelled as a pass rusher against the Tigers, despite being known for defending the run. His three quarterback pressures against the Tigers, according to PFF, were the most he recorded all of last season. His 71.1 pass-rushing grade was also the best of his season.
Missouri's game against Vanderbilt won't get all of the attention on the schedule, but the Commodore defense as a whole will deploy many threats. Longwell, along with fellow linebacker Langston Patterson, is full of talent that could yet again give the Tigers a scare.