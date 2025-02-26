Former Georgia Teammates Praise Mizzou's Damon Wilson II
INDIANAPOLIS — Damon Wilson II is no longer a Georgia Bulldog, but according to Georgia defensive tackle Warren Brinson, the edge rusher is still a "'dawg.'"
Brinson and linebacker Jalon Walker, two of Wilson's former teammates along Georgia's front seven, are looking to boost their stock for the 2025 NFL draft this week at the Scouting Combine. It seems like both think Wilson, who transferred to the Missouri Tigers this offseason, also has the NFL and success at Missouri in his future.
"I feel like Damon will do a great job, being at Missouri," Walker said during an availability at the Combine.
Wilson was rated by multiple sites a top-five prospect availabile in this year's transfer class. Under head coach Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri has been a growing force through the transfer portal, with Wilson arguably being the most prominent addition ever made by the program through the portal.
The athletic ability of the 6-foot-4, 250-pound edge rusher is easy to see on tape. But Walker, a First-team All-American in 2024, also saw the work Wilson put in behind the scenes.
"I know his hard work ethic," Walker said. "I know the way he attacks things. I feel like he'll be squared away at Missouri."
Brinson has played along the defensive line with multiple elite edge rushers in his five years at Georgia, lining up with the likes of Nolan Smith, Azeez Olujari and Nakobe Dean to name a few.
Even with the recent history for edge rushers at Georgia, Wilson sticks out in Brinson's mind as someone who can dominate.
"Damon Wilson is a freak athlete,." Brinson said. "That's a steal. Damon, I feel like he's the best edge in the country right now. They got a 'dawg.'"