Former Michigan LB Jeremiah Beasley Transfers to Missouri
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers just landed their second spring transfer in former 4-star LB Jeremiah Beasley.
Beasley was a 4-star in the class of 2024, where he committed and eventually enrolled early at the University of Michigan. He has yet to play a snap of college football but was still sought after in his high school and transfer recruiting.
The 6-1, 230-pound Beasley comes from Belleville, Ill, where the Tigers battled with Michigan recruiting him. Drinkwitz fell just short initially in his recruitment but has managed to flip the script with him quickly.
Beasley is the second transfer during this spring window, also featuring former SMU offensive lineman Marcus Bryant.
The Tigers now have a stacked-up linebacker room as well, featuring Miami transfer Corey Flagg Jr, 4-star recruit Brian Huff and 3-star recruit Nicholas Rodriguez. They also return seniors Chuck Hicks and Triston Newson.
The transfer of Beasley marks more proof of the Tigers' improvement on the recruiting trail. They've landed two transfers and 6 high-school recruits since April 19.