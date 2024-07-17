Former Missouri Running Back Cody Schrader Drafted to Battle Hawks in UFL Draft
Former Missouri running back Cody Schrader was just selected by the Saint Louis Battlehawks in todays UFL College Draft. Schrader went undrafted in this years NFL Draft and was picked up by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent.
Because he was not exclusively drafted by an NFL team, he was eligible to be drafted into the UFL. The Battlehawks have Schrader's UFL rights, as do the 49ers (to a certain extent) in the NFL. He will now have two options, both appealing, to further his professional career for the upcoming 2024 football season.
Schrader came onto the scene seemingly out of nowhere last year for the Tigers, rushing for 1,627 yards and 14 touchdowns in his senior campaign. The year prior he went for 745 yards and 9 touchdowns.
Arguably no player was more surprising than Schrader last season, as well as impactful for the Tigers. One of his most notable games of his senior season came against the Tennessee Volunteers at home, pulling out a 36-7 win and totaling 321 yards of offense on the ground and in the air.
Schrader became a fan favorite of Missouri fans, as well as the coaching staff. His role as both a leader and running back will not be easy to replace for this season and others to come.
