Former Mizzou Edge Suffers Season-Ending Injury in NFL Training Camp
Former Missouri edge rusher Johnny Walker Jr. will have to wait another year to prove himself to the NFL.
Walker, who signed an undrafted free-agent contract with the Denver Broncos, suffered a season-ending lower body injury last week, according to Mike Klis of KUSA-TV. The Broncos officially placed Walker on the season-ending injured-reserve list on Thursday.
Walker's contract with Denver included the highest signing bonus ($20,000) and gurantees ($254,000), per Klis. Walker's contract lasts through 2027, but his cap hit will double next season, according to OverTheCap. Because of this increase, Walker being able to return for Denver's offseason program will likely be crucial in his chances of staying on the Broncos' roster.
The details of Walker's injury nor a estimated time of recovery have not been reported yet.
Walker has battled through injury as recent as this last winter, where he played through a meniscus injury to record two sacks in the Music City Bowl.
"For him to play four quarters tonight, on an injury, when he could have said, ‘Nah, I’m going to tap out, I’m going to go get ready for the draft and the combine and the East-West Shrine Game,’ man, you just don’t have that as much anymore," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said after the game. "I love you buddy.”
Walker was a All-SEC Second team selection in 2024. Over 40 career appearances with Missouri, he earned 25 starts, recording 103 total tackles and 18.5 sacks. He was a team captain in 2024.