What Joshua Manning's Departure Means for Mizzou: The Buzz
In this story:
Watch the video above as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on wide receiver Joshua Manning's plans to enter the transfer portal.
Wide receiver Joshua Manning became the first Missouri starter to announce plans to enter the transfer portal Monday morning. He joins redshirt freshman James Madison II as departures from the wide receiver room.
Manning was a four-star prospect out of high school. He caught 29 passes for 318 yards in 2025. The announcement of his departure comes three days after offensive coordinator Kirby Moore was announced as the new head coach of Washington State.
To keep up with all the action in the offseason for Missouri, check out our offseason tracker.
Here's the morning buzz for Tuesday, Dec. 16.
- Mizzou's Tuesday Schedule
- Did you notice?
- Mizzou Quote of the Day:
- Check out our social media:
- Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Mizzou's Tuesday Schedule
- Swim and Dive in the USA Diving Winter National Championships in Midland, Texas.
Did you notice?
- Former Missouri running back Cody Schrader was claimed off waivers by the Denver Broncos. He was on the Rams' practice squad at the start of the season and was later claimed by the Jaguars. Jacksonville waived him on Dec. 6. Schrader spent a five-day stint with the Texans before being waived on Dec. 13.
- Former Missouri defensive coordinator Steve Wilks was fired from his role with the New York Jets on Monday. Rumors about player frustrations swirlled after his dismissal. He spent a single season with the Tigers, serving as their defensive coordinator in 2021.
- Chicago Bears rookie wide reviever and former Missouri standout, Luther Burden III, is dealing with an abkle injury after the Bears victory over the Browns on Sunday. In the win, Burden recorded a new season of six receptions for 83 yards before the injury. Head Coach Ben Johnson spoke about Burden's status.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
"I told Brad [Smith] just to turn it loose. If you feel like you're on eggshells, you have to watch yourself on everything you do. Then you can't use your athleticism."Gary Pinkel
Check out our social media:
BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI YouTube
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Joey Van Zummeren is studying journalism at the University of Missouri. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.Follow JoeyVZ_