What Joshua Manning's Departure Means for Mizzou: The Buzz

Watch the video above as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on wide receiver Joshua Manning's plans to enter the transfer portal.

Wide receiver Joshua Manning became the first Missouri starter to announce plans to enter the transfer portal Monday morning. He joins redshirt freshman James Madison II as departures from the wide receiver room.



Manning was a four-star prospect out of high school. He caught 29 passes for 318 yards in 2025. The announcement of his departure comes three days after offensive coordinator Kirby Moore was announced as the new head coach of Washington State.

To keep up with all the action in the offseason for Missouri, check out our offseason tracker.

Here's the morning buzz for Tuesday, Dec. 16.

Mizzou's Tuesday Schedule

Swim and Dive in the USA Diving Winter National Championships in Midland, Texas.

Did you notice?

Former Missouri running back Cody Schrader was claimed off waivers by the Denver Broncos. He was on the Rams' practice squad at the start of the season and was later claimed by the Jaguars. Jacksonville waived him on Dec. 6. Schrader spent a five-day stint with the Texans before being waived on Dec. 13.

We've claimed RB Cody Schrader off waivers and placed S Brandon Jones on IR.



📰 » https://t.co/B0b6b5Mx7G pic.twitter.com/lphSW6AJEK — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 15, 2025

Former Missouri defensive coordinator Steve Wilks was fired from his role with the New York Jets on Monday. Rumors about player frustrations swirlled after his dismissal. He spent a single season with the Tigers, serving as their defensive coordinator in 2021.

Sources to @SNYtv: Jets defensive players had grown increasingly frustrated with Steve Wilks throughout this season. Wilks’ system rebuffed player efforts to take their shot to make plays, attack. Players were told to “let the scheme take care of it” because of how it worked in… pic.twitter.com/RkzDU0yGxM — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 16, 2025

Chicago Bears rookie wide reviever and former Missouri standout, Luther Burden III, is dealing with an abkle injury after the Bears victory over the Browns on Sunday. In the win, Burden recorded a new season of six receptions for 83 yards before the injury. Head Coach Ben Johnson spoke about Burden's status.

Ben Johnson on Luther Burden III's ankle injury:



"His ankle is something we're working through and talking about. We'll see how this week goes in terms of whether we will have him available Saturday night or not, but it's more of a day-by-day type of deal with him." — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) December 15, 2025

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

"I told Brad [Smith] just to turn it loose. If you feel like you're on eggshells, you have to watch yourself on everything you do. Then you can't use your athleticism." Gary Pinkel

Check out our social media:

BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social

X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI

Instagram: MizzouOnSI

Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI YouTube

Read more Missouri Tigers news: