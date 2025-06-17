Mizzou Central

Former Mizzou Kicker Harrison Mevis Signing with NFL Team

The clutch Missouri kicker has earned a second shot at the NFL.

Joey Van Zummeren

Nov 18, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers place kicker Harrison Mevis (92) kicks a field goal against the Florida Gators during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Former Missouri Tigers kicker Harrison Mevis has earned another shot in the NFL after a standout season in the UFL with the Birmingham Stallions.

Mevis has signed a contract with the New York Jets, per Draft Diamonds. He'll join former Missouri teammates Armand Membou and Brady Cook with the Jets.

Out of college, Mevis signed as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers, but didn't make it past the preseason.

In the UFL, Mevis made 21 of his 23 attempts, including 14 of his 16 attempts past 40 yards. His longest on the season was a 56-yard make in the postseason.

