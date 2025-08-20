Former Mizzou QB Chase Daniel Joining ESPN: The Buzz
Former Missouri Tigers quarterback Chase Daniel will be making a return to college football this season, this time in the broadcast booth with ESPN. Daniel was hired by the network as a college football color commentator, Front Office Sports reported Tuesday.
Daniel has previously worked as an analyst on the NFL Network and FS1. He currently hosts the "Scoop City" podcast with NFL insider Dianna Russini for The Athletic.
Daniel will be a part of a broadcast team with play-by-play announcer Clay Matvick. The duo's first game will be Duquesne at Pittsburgh on Aug. 30 on the ACC Network.
Daniel ended his career as Missouri's all-time leading passer, throwing for 12,515 yards over his three seasons as a starter from 2006-2008. He also set the program's single-season passing record, throwing for 4,335 yards in 2008. That same season, he finished fourth in voting for the Heisman Trophy.
Daniel would go on to have a 14-year NFL career as a reliable backup, appearing in 74 games across his career. He retired in 2022 after spending two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Here's the Morning Buzz for Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025.
Wednesday's Mizzou Schedule
Soccer (0-0-1): vs. Youngstown State (0-2) at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network+ -Watch, Live Stats
SEC News:
Alabama Football Sees Double-Digit Selections For Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team
Did you notice?
- Mizzou Athletics announced the weekly "Tiger Talk" radio show featuring head coach Eli Drinkwitz will return this season, but with a new location, Harpo's Bar and Grill. The first show will be held Tuesday, two days before the Tigers' season opener.
- Missouri center Connor Tollison was named to the preseason watch list for the Comeback Player of the Year Award. He's set to return for a fourth and final year as Missouri's starting center after suffering a season-ending leg injury in November of last year.
- Though Missouri's starting quarterback is yet to be announced, the Tigers' Week 3 opponent, Louisiana, announced its starting quarterback Tuesday. Walker Howard, a transfer from Ole Miss and a former four-star prospect, will lead the Ragin' Cajuns.
- The Kingsford brand announced its Tailgate Tour for the 2025 college football season will begin with a visit to Missouri's game against Kansas on Sept. 6. This will include a new original content series featuring current and former players.
- Seventeen Missouri gymnasts were named scholastic All-Americans by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association. The 3.6924 team GPA is the highest achieved since head coach Shannon Welker joined the program in 2014.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's Season Opener:
8 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
“We all cared about them, and graduating was a priority, being a better person was a priority. In my last six or seven years, before every game on a Thursday, I’d talk with them and give them fatherly advice. We’re getting ready to play at Texas A&M, and I’m telling these guys how to go out on a date. But at the end of the day, they had huge respect for that. We did a lot more than win football games.”- Gary Pinkel
