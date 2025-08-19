Alabama Football Sees Double-Digit Selections For Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team
The Crimson Tide tied the Georgia Bulldogs for the most selections over three teams.
In this story:
The Alabama Crimson Tide saw 11 players selected on the Coaches' Preseason All-SEC Teams. The double-digit selections match the Georgia Bulldogs as schools with the most selections ahead of the 2025 season.
Alabama placed Ryan Williams and Kadyn Proctor on the first team, but didn't have any defenders picked on the first team. Instead, Jaeden Roberts and Jaeden Roberts landed on the second team along with Tim Keenan, LT Overton, Deontae Lawson, Domani Jackson and Keon Sabb. Jam Miller was selected for the third team with defensive teammate Bray Hubbard.
Offense
First Team
- Quarterback - Garrett Nussmeier - LSU
- Running back - Le'Veon Moss - Texas A&M
- Running back - Quintrevion Wisner - Texas
- Wide receiver - Ryan Williams - Alabama
- Wide receiver - Cam Coleman - Auburn
- Tight end - Eli Stowers - Vanderbilt
- Offensive line - Kadyn Proctor - Alabama
- Offensive line - Cayden Green - Missouri
- Offensive line - Austin Barber - Florida
- Offensive line - DJ Campbell - Texas
- Offensive line - Fernando Carmona Jr. - Arkansas
- Center - Jake Slaughter - Florida
Second Team
- Quarterback - LaNorris Sellers - South Carolina
- Running back - Jaydn Ott - Oklahoma
- Running back - Caden Durham - LSU
- Wide receiver - Aaron Anderson - LSU
- Wide receiver - Kevin Coleman Jr. - Missouri
- Wide receiver - Eric Singleton - Auburn
- Tight end - Oscar Delp - Georgia
- Offensive line - Ar'maj Reed-Adams - Texas A&M
- Offensive line - Jaeden Roberts - Alabama
- Offensive line - Trey Zuhn III - Texas A&M
- Offensive line - Chase Bisontis - Texas A&M
- Center - Parker Brailsford - Alabama
Third Team
- Quarterback - DJ Lagway - Florida
- Running back - Nate Frazier - Georgia
- Running back - Jam Miller - Alabama
- Wide receiver - Zachariah Branch - Georgia
- Wide receiver - Chris Brazzell II - Tennessee
- Tight end - Miles Kitselman - Tennessee
- Offensive line - Earnest Greene III - Georgia
- Offensive line - Xavier Chaplin - Auburn
- Offensive line - Lance Heard - Tennessee
- Offensive line - Joshua Braun - Kentucky
- Offensive line - Trevor Goosby - Texas
- Center - Connor Lew - Auburn
Defense
First Team
- Defensive line - Dylan Stewart - South Carolina
- Defensive line - Colin Simmons - Texas
- Defensive line - Keldric Faulk - Auburn
- Defensive line - Christian Miller - Georgia
- Linebacker - Anthony Hill Jr. - Texas
- Linebacker - Whit Weeks - LSU
- Linebacker - CJ Allen - Georgia
- Defensive back - KJ Bolden - Georgia
- Defensive back - Daylen Everette - Georgia
- Defensive back - Michael Taaffe - Texas
- Defensive back - Jermod McCoy - Tennessee
Second Team
- Defensive line - Caleb Banks - Florida
- Defensive line - R Mason Thomas - Oklahoma
- Defensive line - Tim Keenan III - Alabama
- Defensive line - LT Overton - Alabama
- Linebacker - Deontae Lawson - Alabama
- Linebacker - Harold Perkins - LSU
- Linebacker - Suntarine Perkins - Ole Miss
- Defensive back - Jalon Kilgore - South Carolina
- Defensive back - Will Lee III - Texas A&M
- Defensive back - Malik Muhammad - Texas
- Defensive back - Domani Jackson - Alabama
- Defensive back - Keon Sabb - Alabama
Third Team
- Defensive line - Cam Ball - Arkansas
- Defensive line - Tyreak Sapp - Florida
- Defensive line - Zxavian Harris - Ole Miss
- Defensive line - Trey Moore - Texas
- Linebacker - Taurean York - Texas A&M
- Linebacker - Arion Carter - Tennessee
- Linebacker - Princewill Umanmielen - Ole Miss
- Defensive back - Boo Carter - Tennessee
- Defensive back - Isaac Smith - Mississippi State
- Defensive back - Jalen Catalon - Missouri
- Defensive back - Bray Hubbard - Alabama
Special Teams
First Team
- Place kicker - Peyton Woodring - Georgia
- Punter - Brett Thorson - Georgia
- Returner - Barion Brown - LSU
- Kickoff - Peyton Woodring - Georgia
- Long snapper - Beau Gardner - Georgia
- All purpose - Zachariah Branch - Georgia
Second Team
- Place kicker - Trey Smack - Florida
- Punter - Jack Bouwmeester - Texas
- Returner - Zachariah Branch - Georgia
- Kickoff - Trey Smack - Florida
- Long snaper - Rocco Underwood - Florida
- All purpose - Zavion Thomas - LSU
Third Team
- Place kicker - Lucas Carneiro - Ole Miss
- Place kicker - Alex McPherson - Auburn
- Punter - Aidan Laros - Kentucky
- Returner - Zavion Thomas - LSU
- Kickoff - Will Stone - Texas
- Long snapper - Ben Anderson - Oklahoma
- All purpose - Martel Hight - Vanderbilt
Alabama Crimson Tide On SI
Published