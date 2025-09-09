Former Mizzou RB Cody Schrader Earns Spot on NFL Active Roster
The Jacksonville Jaguars signed former Missouri Tigers running back Cody Schrader to their active roster, the team announced Tuesday morning.
The Jaguars signed Schrader from the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad. Schrader spent all of last season with the Rams, all on the practice squad until being activated for the last two games of the season. In Los Angeles' season opener Sunday, Schrader was given a one-game elevation from the practice squad.
After going undrafted in the 2024 NFL draft, Schrader initially signed with the San Francisco 49ers before the Rams signed him to their practice squad.
The Jaguars signed Schrader to add some extra depth at the position after trading running back Tanks Bigsby to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.
Schrader is now one of four running backs on Jacksonville's active roster, with the position group being led by former first-round selection Travis Etienne.
In the Rams' first preseason game this season, Schrader led the team with 59 yards on five carries.
In his last year with Missouri in 2023, Schrader set the program's single-season rushing record, tallying 1,627 yards. That same season, Schrader was awarded the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the best former walk-on in college football. Schrader transferred to Missouri from Truman State, a Division II school, ahead of the 2022 season.
