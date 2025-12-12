Washington State Expected to Hire Mizzou OC Kirby Moore as Head Coach, Per Report

Per a report from Matt Zenitz, Missouri offensive coordinator Kirby Moore is set to be hired as the head coach of the Washington Cougars. Moore was reportedly in Pullman on Wednesday, though the report was never confirmed.



Moore arrived in Columbia in 2023, becoming the offensive coordinator for the Tigers and the quarterbacks coach. He transitioned to being the full-time offensive coordinator in 2025. Before his three-season stint with the Tigers, Moore was the offensive coordinator for the Fresno State Bulldogs for a season, while serving as the team's passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for the two seasons prior.



The former Boise State wide receiver got his coaching start with Idaho in 2014, serving as the school's wide receivers coach. He then served as a graduate assistant at Washington from 2015 to 2016.

With Moore as the offensive coordinator, the Tigers posted two seasons with a top-50 offense in yards per game. This season, Missouri averaged 429.3 per game, including a top-10 rushing attack that included Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts.



Moore was a key figure in the development of some recent Tiger offensive stars, including quarterback Brady Cook, running back Cody Schrader and wide receiver Luther Burden III. Moore acted as a mentor to Cook, who is now receiving starting snaps in the NFL for the New York Jets.



In general, Moore was a main factor in the explosion of Missouri's 2023 offensive unit that featured Cook, Burden, Schrader and others. The Tigers averaged 435.1 yards per game of offense and that trio was the only one in the country that season to amass 3,000 yards.



Moore is also credited with the development of Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener, who ended his career fourth all-time on the passing yards leaders for the Bulldogs with 9,013. He also aided in the development of Jalen Moreno-Cropper, a current practice squad member on the Dallas Cowboys.

As a wide receiver with the Broncos from 2009 to 2013, Moore amassed 1,137 yards and sic touchdowns in 45 game appearances. He was a two-year starter, multi-year letter winner, while also helping Boise State to four straight bowl game appearances. The Broncos won the WAC championship in 2009 and were co-Mountain West champions in 2012.

It's not yet known whether Moore will coach in Missouri's bowl game. The Tigers play in the Gator Bowl against the Virginia Cavaliers at 6:30 p.m. on December 27.

