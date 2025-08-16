Former Mizzou WR Theo Wease Jr. Impresses in NFL Preseason Game
Battling for a spot on the Miami Dolphins' roster or practice squad, former Missouri Tigers wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. made a strong case on Saturday against the Detroit Lions in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.
He led the Dolphins in both receiving yards and touchdowns, grabbing six catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns.
On Wease's first touchdown, he showed off the same skill that brought him success at Missouri, leaping up to make a catch with a defensive back hanging off him. Wease was a valuable red-zone target for Missouri over the past two seasons, using his skills on contested catches and as a leaper to bring in scores.
The first score from Wease tied the game at 14.
Wease's second touchdown ended up being the game-winning touchdown for Miami, putting the Dolphins up 21-17 en route to a 24-17 victory. With the play stalling, he found open space in the end zone.
Both of Wease's touchdown passes were delivered by former Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. The two have built a strong connection while working together in practice.
"I've always liked throwing to Theo since we've both got here together," Ewers said to reporters in Detroit after the game. "It just seems like we've always been on the same page. He's a great player."
Even though the two were once on opposite sides of one of the most-heated rivalries in all of sports, with Wease playing for Oklahoma from 2019-2022, the two have built a relationship off of something else in their backgrounds.
"It's cool because we're both from the same area, down in Texas," Ewers said. "So, defenitely started an early connection there that has grown into something pretty cool."
The Miami receiver room is led by stars like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. But behind those two, plus veteran free-agent signing Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, the position group is full of young players like Wease looking to earn opportunities.
Though most Dolphins reporters project Wease to be stashed on the practice squad, the Miami receiver room is full of opportunity. Head coach Mike McDaniel is looking to use the preseason in order to see how his young players can handle live reps.
"There's some young guys that need more reps," McDaniel said after the game. "So there's a lot of things going on, but there is some opportunities for some young guys to really immerse themselves into the team."
Wease was able to immerse himself with Missouri quickly after transferring ahead of the 2023 season. Over his two years with the Tigers, he caught 109 passes for 1,566 and 10 touchdowns.
Wease signed with the Dolphins shortly after going undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft. Putting together standout performances like the one he did Saturday will be crucial for him to earn a spot with the Dolphins.