Four Mizzou Players Earn Weekly SEC Honors Following South Carolina Win
Four Missouri Tigers earned weekly SEC honors following No. 20 Missouri's 29-20 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks. This improved the Tigers to 4-0 over the season.
The first of the four winners went to sophomore running back Ahmad Hardy, capturing the offensive player of the week honor. Hardy recorded 138 rushing yards and one touchdown on 22 carries while continuing to surprise people and put the country on notice.
"I didn't think he was gonna be this good," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said following Missouri's Week 4 win. "I mean, let's be honest. The dude's running through people like he's a dump truck."
Hardy is up to 600 rushing yards and six touchdowns so far on the season, sitting second in the country in total rushing yards.
The most unique of the weekly winners went to kicker Robert Meyer, who split the freshman of the week award with Vanderbilt linebacker Jamison Curtis. Meyer drilled a 40-yard field goal to extend Missouri's lead to nine late in the fourth quarter, putting a bow on the Tigers' win.
Meyer has struggled at times in the season since being thrust into the starting spot following Blake Craig's injury. Meyer missed his first kick of the game against South Carolina, a mere extra point attempt, but bounced back by not missing again.
Senior pass rusher Zion Young split the defensive linemen of the week award with Oklahoma senior R Mason Thomas. Young recorded three tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss against the Gamecocks, making life for opposing quarterback LaNorris Sellers nothing short of challenging.
Young is up to 10 total tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble so far this season.
The final winner was senior right tackle Keagen Trost, bringing in the offensive lineman of the week award. Trost was tasked with shutting down star sophomore defensive end Dylan Stewart, and he did just that. Stewart did record four tackles, but failed to get after quarterback Beau Pribula and didn't do much in the backfield in general.
Amidst offensive line changes and struggles, Trost has arguably been the most consistent of the bunch. He's yet to make any massive mistakes with allowing sacks or penalties and has now shut down two high-level pass rushers.
The Tigers have a chance to improve to 5-0 in the season in Week 5, kicking off against UMass in Missouri's homecoming matchup at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at Faurot Field.