Gavin Sidwar Has Mizzou as 'Top Team' Following Visit
Four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar just completed a visit to Columbia to see what the Missouri Tigers had to offer. To say the least, Sidwar got a full experience while there, exploring facilities and having conversations with coaches.
Sidwar is absolutely the priority at the quarterback spot for the Tigers in this class. As other dominoes fall on their recruiting board, like three-star Ryan Hopkins committing to Wisconsin and four-star Jett Thomalla picking up a recent prediction to land at Iowa State. Sidwar also gained a prediction to land with Missouri.
"They talked about how I’m a priority and they are ready to take my commit when I’m ready," Sidwar said. "That is a great feeling to feel valued and find a place to play football and call home."
The Warrington, Pennsylvania native has grown close with offensive coordinator Kirby Moore and the two spent a period of time together while the visit occurred. The two had time to watch film together and connect that way.
"He sees offense very similar to how I see it," Sidwar said. "He’s a great person that loves football. I feel like we connect really well."
Missouri's four-star quarterback target also had the opportunity to connect with some current Tiger quarterbacks, giving him another reason to walk away pleased after his visit.
"I got close with all the guys in the quarterback room," Sidward said. "Great guys that love football and want to win."
It's worth mentioning that the Tigers have two Pennsylvania native quarterbacks on their roster right now in Penn State transfer Beau Pribula and freshman Matt Zollers. It may be an odd connection to Columbia, but it certainly exists.
In traditional fashion, Sidwar got to explore the facilities and other parts of Missouri's football program. The general feeling surrounding Sidwar's experience was that he was impressed, potentially leaving them in a good spot when decision time rolls around.
"The facilities are some of the nicest I’ve seen on this journey. Their athletic training room and how detailed they get with nutrition is impressive," Sidwar said. "They are done with spring practice but we watched a ton of tape and it was very productive."
For now, Sidwar told MissouriOnSI that the Tigers are his top team. He does not have a set day for his commitment and he will talk the decision over with his family.
Sidwar is the No. 342 player in the country, according to 247Sports composite rankings. He is also the No. 23 quarterback and ninth best player in Pennsylvania.