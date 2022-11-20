HALFTIME: Mizzou Leads NMSU Aggies Big After First Half

Missouri has come out and taken care of business against the New Mexico State Aggies in the first half.

Entering their Saturday night matchup against the New Mexico State Aggies at Faurot in Columbia, the Missouri Tigers were looking to get back on track, after an embarrassing loss to Tennessee.

And after one half of play, it looks like they will do just that, holding a 21-0 lead over the Aggies heading into the locker room.

The main reason for that big lead? The return of a dominant defense.

For the half, the Tigers allowed the Aggies to amass just 112 yards of total offense, including just 57 yards on the ground.

They also allowed Aggies quarterback Deigo Pavia to complete just 4 of 14 passes for 55 yards, averaging 3.9 yards per attempt.

On the other end of the field, the Tigers offense has also had a nice evening, rushing for 111 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, while quarterback Brady Cook has tossed a pair of touchdowns through the air and completed 11 of his 19 attempts for 149 yards.

The Tigers will aim to take care of business in half No. 2, and move one step closer to bowl eligibility with a win.

Missouri will receive the ball to start the second half.

