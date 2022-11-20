Live In-Game Updates: FINAL: Mizzou 45, New Mexico State 14

The Missouri Tigers will face the New Mexico State Aggies on Senior Day in Columbia.

The Missouri Tigers get set for a late-season non-conference showdown with the New Mexico State Aggies Saturday night in Columbia, as Mizzou will celebrate Senior Day in the second-to-last game of the regular season.

The Tigers (4-6) are coming off a 66-24 loss to the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers last week. Mizzou's third-quarter touchdown made it a 28-24 lead for the Vols, as hope for an upset was still alive. But the Tigers, despite remaining competitive early, proceeded to allow 38 unanswered points.

Still, Mizzou has bowl eligibility to play for on Saturday. But Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz is focused on honoring his seniors before anything else.

"I'm only focused on Senior Week," Drinkwitz said. "We're focused on what it is for us to do to honor our seniors, to play to our standard, and to be excellent at the simple things. That's really the message for us, there's nothing else."

In order to honor their seniors properly, the Tigers will need to take down a New Mexico team (4-5) that is coming off a big 51-14 win over Lamar.

FIRST QUARTER

NMSU quarterback Diego Pavia began the game with a 15-yard completion to receiver Kordell David.

But two straight incompletions on 3rd and 2 and 4th and 2 halted the drive, as the Aggies turned it over on downs at the Mizzou 36-yard line.

change of possession

Mizzou receiver Luther Burden III takes a carry seven yards to begin the drive.

Cook then scrambled for 15 yards a few plays later before finding receiver Barrett Banister for a 13-yard catch on the sidelines.

Cook connected with receiver Tauskie Dove for seven yards.

TOUCHDOWN MIZZOU: Burden took a short pass from Cook 12 yards to house for a hurdling touchdown.

Mizzou 7, NMSU 0

change of possession

Pavia rushed for 12 yards on 3rd and 6, but the Aggies punted three plays later to end a six-play, 17-yard drive.

change of possession

SECOND QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN MIZZOU: Missouri running back Cody Schrader totals 10 touches in 15 plays on the Tigers next drive, as he powers in for a two-yard touchdown to extend the lead.

Mizzou 14, NMSU 0

change of possession

The Aggies began with an 11-yard run from Pavia before picking up a first on 4th and 4 a few plays later.

But the drive stalled after a pair of incompletions, as the Aggies punted.

change of possession

Schrader received back-to-back carries before Cook scrambled for 18 yards. Schrader kept up his workhorse load with three straight touches after Cook's long run.

TOUCHDOWN MIZZOU: Mizzou tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp rumbles for a 32-yard catch-and-run touchdown for his first collegiate score on his first-career catch.

Mizzou 21, NMSU 0

change of possession

Pavia found tight end Grant Oberheu for a 25-yard gain before the quarterback picked up another first down with his legs on back-to-back runs of six yards.

But three straight incompletions from Pavia halted the drive, as the Aggies punted with under a minute remaining in the first half.

change of possession

Cook scrambled for 14 yards to begin the drive before connecting with Banister for a 24-yard gain.

A last-second heave toward the end zone fell incomplete as both teams headed toward the locker room.

HALFTIME: Mizzou 21, NMSU 0

THIRD QUARTER

Cook found Banister for a 17-yard gain on the fifth play of the drive before connecting with Burden III for nine yards on 2nd and 7.

TOUCHDOWN MIZZOU: Schrader dives in for a five-yard touchdown for his second score of the night.

Mizzou 28, NMSU 0

change of possession

Pavia rushes 11 yards for a first down on 3rd and 7 before finding Weston Eget for a 13-yard completion.

TOUCHDOWN AGGIES: New Mexico State running back Star Thomas powers in for a 10-yard touchdown to give the Aggies their first points of the game.

Mizzou 28, NMSU 7

change of possession

Cook continued to use his legs, picking up 15 yards on a 2nd and 13. He then found Tavorus Jones for 32-yard gain.

Bannister continued his productive night with a 10-yard catch on 3rd and 8.

TOUCHDOWN MIZZOU: Cook gave a quick touch-pass to Burden in motion, as he weaved through the defense for a 14-yard touchdown.

Mizzou 35, NMSU 7

change of possession

END OF THIRD QUARTER

FOURTH QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN MIZZOU: Daylan Carnell picks off Pavia and returns it to the house for a 40-yard pick-six.

Mizzou 42, NMSU 7

change of possession

INTERCEPTION MIZZOU: The Tigers come up the interception after just a two-play drive by the Aggies.

change of possession

FIELD GOAL MIZZOU: The Tigers used the short field to add three more points, as Harrison Mevis nailed a 43-yard field goal.

Mizzou 45, NMSU 7

change of possession

